International

Quebec mosque shooting suspect charged following identification mixup

Authorities arrested two people in connection to a shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec mosque that killed six people and injured 17 on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Mohamed Belkhadir was released after being cleared by police. He called 911 after hearing gunshots and was giving first-aid to the victims when he mistook a police officer for the shooter and fled the scene.

“I understand, I respect, that they caught me,” Belkhadir said to La Presse, according to the Montreal Gazette. “They saw me flee, they thought I was suspicious, that’s normal. For them, someone who flees is a suspect.”

The second suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, was armed when arrested and called police in order to surrender. The 27-year-old was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder on Monday.

“This was a group of innocents targeted for practicing their faith,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday afternoon, according to NBC. “Make no mistake: This was a terrorist attack.”

National

Computer outage grounds flights

Delta Airlines grounded all their domestic flights Sunday, Jan. 29, due to a computer outage. The outage occurred around 6:30 p.m. and forced around 300 flights to be canceled.

The Delta website and app also crashed, leaving travelers unable to track what was happening with their flight. Flights remained grounded for two and a half hours until the system was back online.

Domestic and international flights already in the air were not affected by the outage, but passengers connecting to other flights were inconvenienced by delays or cancellations when they landed. Delta gave affected passengers refunds and vouchers for their flights and waived the normal fee to change flights if they rebooked their travels by Friday.

This is the second time in six months the airline has grounded flights due to technical issues. United Airlines grounded their domestic flights a week beforehand due to technical issues as well.

Local

Reno protests Trump’s executive order

Members of the Reno community gathered on the Virginia Street Bridge Sunday, Jan. 30, to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. They joined a nationwide network of protests organized after the executive order was announced.

The Reno Solidarity Network organized the protest and said 500 people showed up, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. The Reno Police Department said there were no arrests made and the protest was peaceful.

President Trump signed an executive order Friday that banned Syrian refugees indefinitely and halted residents of seven countries from entering the United States for 120 days.

“This type of religious discrimination is wrong and ineffective – in fact, all it accomplishes is stirring up bigotry and violence against American Muslims, alienating our Muslim allies across the world and helping terrorist organizations like ISIS recruit new supporters,” Cortez Masto told the RGJ. “Make no mistake, these executive actions make our country less safe.”

