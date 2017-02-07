International

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates milestone 65 years as regent

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 65 years on the British throne on Monday, Feb. 6. She is the first ruler of the country to reach this milestone.

The queen does not have any public plans to celebrate her Saphire Jubilee, but the occasion was marked by ceremonial gun salutes in London and around the United Kingdom. She spent the day at Sandringham, a country retreat in eastern England.

“Today’s Saphire Jubilee marks yet another remarkable milestone for our remarkable Queen,” said British Prime Minister Theresa May in a statement, as reported by CNN. “I know the nation will join with me today in celebrating and giving thanks for the lifetime of service Her Majesty The Queen has given to our country and to the commonwealth.”

Queen Elizabeth took charge of the country when her father died in 1952. She was 25 years old. She became the longest reigning monarch in 2015, succeeding Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother.

National

Euthanizing drug found in dog food

Evanger’s Dog Food is voluntarily recalling some of its dog food after a drug used to put dogs down was found in it, USA Today reported on Monday, Feb. 6.

Pentobarbital was found in one lot of the company’s Hunk of Beef Au Jus dog food. Five dogs became ill from the food and one died.

“We feel that we have been let down by our supplier, and in reference to the possible presence of pentobarbital, we have let down our customers,” the company said in a press release on its website.

The company has cut ties with its USDA approved meat supplier after 40 years. They are also paying for the vet bills of the dogs who became sick and making a donation to a local shelter in honor of the dog who died. This is the company’s first recall in 82 years.

Local

Skimming devices found in 7-11 ATMs

The Reno Police Department announced Friday, Feb. 3, that skimming devices were found in ATMs inside 7-Elevens in the Reno-Sparks area.

Devices and cameras were found in four ATMs and there is evidence of skimming devices being used at five others.

Skimming devices are hidden inside the ATM’s card reader and collect victims’ credit or debit card information, which is stored in the skimmer until the information can be downloaded.

The Reno Police Department is taking reports of skimmers in the area and asks that you contact them and your bank if you think you are a victim.

They are also asking the community to be vigilant while using ATMs. They say to look for mismatched or different colored pieces and wiggle the machine for loose parts. Do not use the machine if you feel something is wrong about it and report it immediately to the bank or store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2133.

Madeline Purdue can be reached at mpurdue@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @madelinepurdue.