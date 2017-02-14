APPOINTMENTS:

Without discussion, senate approves new Projects Director

In the Senate meeting of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Max Larnerd was nominated to the position of projects director of legislative affairs. In his short speech to the senators, Larnerd highlighted his accomplishments with the Department of Legislative Affairs.

After his speech, the senators had no questions for Larnerd and approved him to the position with no discussion.

Senate hears nominee for projects coordinator for legislative affairs

The next nomination was also of Spencer Shultz to the office of projects coordinator of the Department of Legislative Affairs. In his speech, Shultz explained his involvement with student government and said his experience would translate well into the position.

The senators approved Shultz to be the department’s projects coordinator.

LEGISLATION:

Senate looks for more information on changing university health care system

Next on the agenda, the senators heard a resolution to address the issue of a university hard waiver insurance policy. The legislation was from Sen. Brittany Blair of the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources.

The resolution stated that since the current national health care policy is likely to change with the new administration, more data needs to be collected before a decision is made regarding the conversion of UNR’s optional health insurance system to a hard waiver system.

The senators currently do not recommend adopting a hard waiver insurance policy, but the resolution asks that the 84th session reconsider once more data is collected. The resolution asks that the Office of Student Persistence Research collect data using a list of questions such as: How many undergraduate students have some form of health insurance coverage? and How many undergraduate students do not have any form of health insurance coverage?

The legislation passed with unanimous support from the senators.

Senators vote to change deputy chief of staff position

The next piece of legislation asked the senators that the position of deputy chief of staff be changed to the director of sustainability. Sen. Carissa Bradley of the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources introduced the legislation. The new director’s duties would be addressing environmental and sustainability concerns on campus as well as serving as a student advocate on committees relating to sustainability. The creation of a director of sustainability would eliminate the Special Committee on Safety, Sustainability and Wellness.

The legislation passed, with five senators dissenting.