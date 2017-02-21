In his first year as head coach, T.J. Bruce brought in an excellent recruiting class. The class, ranked 35th in the nation, was the first to be nationally ranked in Nevada baseball history. Bruce followed up his initial success with 11 players signed during the early signing period, Nov. 6-16. The class includes four pitchers, six infielders and one catcher. Coach Bruce was recently voted the seventh best recruiter in the nation. Heading into his second season at the helm of the Wolf Pack, it’s easy to see why. Listed below are the 11 signees.

Pitchers

Adam Kirk (RHP) / 6’5” – 210 / Arcata High (Eureka, California)

Before signing his letter of intent in November, Kirk verbally committed to join the Pack in January 2016. He has a big, athletic frame and was a top-500 national recruit and top-100 recruit in the state of California. In 2015, his fastball was listed as topping out at 86 mph.

Jake Jackson (RHP) / 6’1” – 200 / El Toro High (Lake Forest, California)

A command pitcher, Jackson was listed as a third-team All-American by PerfectGame.org. He has connections to Nevada, as his father Wade was a third baseman and outfielder for the Wolf Pack and was drafted by the California Angels in 1996. Coach Bruce thinks he will be able to pitch right away.

Kyle Marino (RHP) / 6’1” – 170 / Alta Loma High (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

Marino was on the CBA Marucci summer team, one of the most prestigious teams in the nation. He pitched on teams that won the Junior Olympics, Perfect Game College World Series and Perfect Game Evoshield national championship. Coach Bruce has said he could be a factor as a true freshman.

Austin Crowson (LHP) / 6’5” – 210 / Lane Community College (Eugene, Oregon)

Crowson was the last addition to the class, transferring from Lane Community College in Oregon. As a transfer, he will not be eligible to play until 2018, but will then have two years of eligibility and is expected to be able to pitch right away.

Position Players

Tyler Bosetti (SS) / 5’11” – 160 / Vacaville High (Vacaville, California)

A shortstop capable of playing multiple positions, Bosetti is highly regarded for his defense, with an above average arm and a quick stroke. He has surprising power, posting a .638 slugging percentage in addition to a .386 batting average.

Josh Zamora (INF) / 5’11” – 190 / El Toro High (Lake Forest, California)

A high school teammate of pitcher Jake Jackson, Zamora was a four-year varsity starter with a career .306 average. He was a member of the USA National Development Team and was named a member of the All South Coast League.

Kenny LeBeau (INF) / 5’10” – 175 / Granite Bay High (Granite Bay, California)

The left handed middle infielder is another good defensive player, a hallmark of T.J. Bruce’s teams. His compact swing and the ability to hit to all fields led to him hitting .442 with a .604 slugging percentage.

Bradley Norton (INF) / 6’1” – 170 / Amador Valley High (Pleasanton, California)

Norton is an athletic player with a lot of accolades. He was selected to the U17 National Team Identification Series, the NorCal World Series all-tournament and all-star teams in 2015 and 2016. His athleticism makes him capable of playing any infield position, as well as the outfield.

Marcus Chiu (2B) / 6’2” – 205 / College of Marin (Kentfield, California)

While in high school, Chiu was a three-time all-conference performer, and was an honorable mention all-conference player at Marin College. Coach Bruce is excited to bring his leadership and knowledge to the program, citing his personality and toughness.

Daniel Perry (SS) / 6’2” – 200 / Lassen College (Susanville, California)

Coming out of high school, Perry was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 13th round. Before electing to attend Lassen College, he was a four time all-conference selection and a Perfect Game preseason All-American. In 2015 he was ranked as a top-100 recruit by Scouting News.

Josh Prizina (C) / 6’5” – 195 / Spanish Springs High (Sparks, Nevada)

The only local in the class, and just the second from outside of California, Prizina was the 2016 Male Athlete of the Year at Spanish Springs high. A solid defensive catcher, he has a strong body and good power potential for the Pack. His uncle, Jim Puzey, was recently inducted to the Nevada athletics hall of fame, and his brother is a pitcher at Seattle University.