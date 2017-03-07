From the moment I saw you, I knew you would be my second home.

I knew I would spend countless hours in your house—Dribbling, shooting, running, sweating, crying, laughing, screaming, sleeping.

I knew you would bring me joy and I knew you would bring me pain.

I knew you would introduce me to multiple house guests and visitors.

I knew you would change my life just as you changed the lives of those who came before me.

What I did not know, however, is that you would put me in a position to make history.

That you would provide me with the opportunity to give back to all of the players, fans, and coaches who paved the way for a big-headed Pinoy from Seattle.

That you would allow me to help pave the way for those not far behind.

On my senior night, I took the court with my brothers for one final time in your house.

We won, giving me another timeless Lawlor memory that I will forever be grateful for.

Thank you for four years of my life that I will never forget.

Thank you for four years of the grind.

Love,

D.J. Fenner

a.k.a. Lil Mamba