ASUN OFFICER REPORTS

ASUN Celebrates International Women’s History Month

Wednesday, Mar. 1, marked the first day of International Women’s History Month. The Senate of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada heard about upcoming events to celebrate the month from Director of Diversity and Inclusion Gabriel Rojas.

Rojas said International Women’s Week will be extended from Mar. 8 to Mar. 16 and will include different events and programs, including speakers and panels.

International Women’s week will kick off with an event on Wednesday, Mar. 8, called Walk the Quad – Celebrate International Women’s day. Celebrants are invited to walk the quad from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. to get exercise and celebrate the day.

Later that day will be a panel discussion where female leaders will discuss global women’s equality issues. The panel will include Dr. Debra Moddelmog, the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Carina Black of the Northern Nevada International Center and Melissa Holland, the founder and director of Awaken, a non-profit dedicated to creating awareness of commercial sexual exploitation, among others.

Rojas said there would be various events throughout the month.

LEGISLATION

Senate Debates NSURJ changes

The Senate of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada gathered for their weekly meeting Wednesday night to hear legislation to amend the office of the Undergraduate Research Funding Agreement.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. Trae Taylor of the College of Engineering, who explained that the bill would create a more in-depth description of the duties of the Senior Editors of Nevada State Undergraduate Research Journal, would change the outline of the procedures of NSURJ to allow them to operate more efficiently and would make the senior editors report to a Senate Sub-Committee on Academics, since they are funded by ASUN.

After its introduction, Sen. Dahlia Henderson had questions about why the legislation went through the Committee on Government Operations, instead of her committee on Academics. Henderson said she agreed with the bill but would have liked her committee to have helped create the bill.

In addition to Sen. Henderson’s concern, there was also a grammatical mistake in the legislation that was quickly proposed and seconded by the senators.

After a brief discussion of the bill, the senate passed the legislation unanimously.