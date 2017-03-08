GourMelt

101 University Terrace

11 A.M. – 7 P.M.

GourMelt is a food-truck style restaurant that specializes in gourmet grilled cheeses and french fries from locally-grown ingredients. It is owned by the same locals who own Two Chicks and is right across from the university. “We are proud of our menus and our commitment to offer fresh ingredients, homemade dishes and elevated comfort food,” said their website. It’s the perfect place for a meal on a cold day.

Five Star Choices:

The Rise and Shine

This grilled cheese/breakfast sandwich is the perfect way to start the morning. The combination of fried egg, bacon and cream cheese is sure to delight your taste buds and wake you up in the morning.

Parmesan Garlic Fries

Every order comes with the choice of these bad boys. These fries compliment every sandwich option on the menu. They also come with a cheesy ranch sauce that is irresistible to dunk everything in.

Louis’ Basque Corner

301 E 4th St

Weekdays: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M. Weekends: 4 P.M. – 9 P.M.

Louis’ Basque Corner is the perfect place if you want to try something new. For those wondering what Basque is, it’s the culture of people who live in the mountains between France and Spain. Louis’ has been in Reno since 1967. The five-course dinner comes with beans, salad, a pre-chosen course, your choice of entree and dessert. The entrees include lamb, steak and seafood options. It also comes with french fries, french bread and a glass of their house wine. Make sure to check out their happy hour for great drinks.

Five Star Choices:

Lamb Chops

Lamb is the specialty of the Basque people. I’d be surprised if you’ve had better lamb chops unless you have been to the Basque country yourself. Make sure not to fill up on all of the appetizers so you can fully enjoy, and finish, this delicious delicacy.

Picon Punch

This is Louis’ signature alcoholic beverage and is sometimes called “the Basque cocktail.” The beverage was invented in 1837 and became a punch through Basque-Americans. According to their menu, the drink is a mix of a bitter orange spirit, gentian and cinchona.

Rubicon Deli

445 California Ave

10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Rubicon Deli brings the vibe of a southern California sandwich stop to Reno. Located in the back of a small building, and hidden between two other house-like buildings, it is the perfect small shop to hide away from reality for a bit. The patio area is a great place to enjoy your meal on a sunny day.

Five Star Choices:

The Rich Boy

This massive sandwich will delight your taste buds. The mixture of savory and spicy is exactly what you look for in a deli sandwich. You get to choose the bread your sandwich comes on, and for this particular one, I would recommend the jalapeno and cheddar bread. If you don’t feel like taking left-overs home or aren’t particularly starving, I would also recommend that you get a half order.

The Fruity Bowl

This acai bowl is probably the best I have ever had in Reno. The owners make sure every ingredient is fresh and sweet to compliment their frozen acai base. It is topped with granola, honey, blueberries, bananas and strawberries. This delicious treat is the perfect healthy snack on warm Reno days.