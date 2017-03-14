The Nevada Wolf Pack diving team featured a competitor in the final of the NCAA Zone E Diving Championship on Wednesday, allowing Nevada to be represented on each of the competition’s three days.

Sophomore Zoe Lei competed in the platform dive finals after placing 17th in the preliminary rounds with a score of 212.45.

Lei moved up eight spots in the finals, with her score of 468.10 earning her a ninth place finish. Fellow Pack sophomore Toma Shmitova also competed in the platform dive, scoring 172.40 to finish 33rd in the preliminary round.

Lei and junior Sharae Zheng will both be moving on to the NCAA Championship Mar. 15-18 in Indianapolis. Zheng will be looking to defend her 1-meter and 3-meter springboard national titles.

At the Mountain West conference championships in February, Zheng won all three diving competitions, including MW Championship record scores of 359.35 in the 1-meter springboard and 421.45 in the 3-meter springboard.

Leading the Wolf Pack diver is diving coach Jian Li You. Li You is viewed as one of the best diving coaches in the country, having coached a conference diver of the year in five straight seasons.