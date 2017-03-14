Nevada softball went 2-4 over the past week, getting swept by Sacramento State and splitting the four-game Nevada Classic against Saint Mary’s and Utah Valley.

Sacramento State swept the Pack in Sacramento by scores of 3-0 and 5-0 in a doubleheader on Wednesday. Nevada finished with a combined total of eight hits in the two games.

The Wolf Pack then returned home to Reno to begin the four-game Nevada Classic. The team lost the first game against Utah Valley by a score of 11-7, with the Wolverines leading by as many as seven. The Pack hung two runs in the final frame, but could not complete the comeback.

The team would rebound on day two, however, winning both games of a doubleheader against Saint Mary’s and Utah Valley by scores of 7-3 and 7-6, respectively.

Junior Erika Hansen finished the day with nine total RBI’s, doubling in two runs in the first game against Saint Mary’s. Hansen followed that game by winning the game against Utah Valley with a walk-off grand slam to left field, her second home run of the game.

On the last day, Saint Mary’s took advantage of Nevada’s late-inning errors to win the game 9-4. After the Wolf Pack built up a four-run lead early, the Gaels answered by scoring nine unanswered runs in the final four frames, six of which were unearned.

The Wolf Pack will take a 14-10 record into conference play, which begins Friday with a three-game series against the San Jose State Spartans in Stockton, California. The Pack is only 1-4 as the road team, but 11-4 in neutral site games. The team will return to Reno on Friday, Mar. 24, for a quick three-game homestand against the Utah State Aggies before going back on the road for six games.