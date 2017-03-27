Just an hour ago Nevada Men’s Basketball super star power forward Cameron Oliver announced his entering into the NBA Draft. Oliver had also weighed the option after last season, but decided to come back to Nevada for its ’16-’17 campaign.

Oliver is a highly decorated athlete, who has won numerous awards. All of which have been obtained over the course of two seasons.

During his freshmen season at the University of Nevada, Reno, Oliver assisted the team in becoming the first Nevada team to win a postseason championship when the Wolf Pack captured the CBI. Oliver averaged 15.3 points and shot an impressive 50.8 percent from the field. He was also named to the All-Mountain West third team and Defensive team by the coaches in the Mountain West. Along with those accolades, the media named him Freshmen of the year and he was selected to the All Mountain West Tournament team.

Just as anyone would assume, Oliver’s sophomore season was even better. The highlights of it being Nevada’s Big Dance appearance and Mountain West Conference Championship. He averaged 16.7 points a game, 10.7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Oliver also joined elite company this season after he became the ninth player at Nevada to eclipse 1,000 career points in just two seasons.