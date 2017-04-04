On Saturday, March 4, the identities of Alfie and Wolfie Jr. were revealed at Lawlor Events Center during senior night at the last basketball game of the season.

William “Billy” McGarvey has been Alfie for the last two and a half years and Dennis Green has been Wolfie Jr. for three years. Together, they have been instrumental in representing the university at events and competitions, rallying crowds at sporting events and bringing school spirit wherever they go. Now that their identities are no longer a secret, they are able to express what their time as mascots have meant to them.

Question: What is it like to be a mascot for a university?

Billy McGarvey: It’s awesome to be able to either fire up a crowd or go out and interact with people in the community.

Dennis Green: It’s like being an instant celebrity. While in reality, it is all blood, sweat, and cheers! The most rewarding part about being a mascot is that you get to serve as a face for the Nevada Athletic Culture and being given that honor is something I would never be able to express in words because you just become so immersed in everything Nevada.

Q: Was it difficult to keep your identity a secret among your peers and the community? How did it feel when you were able to reveal who you were?

BM: Keeping my identity a secret was kind of out of my hands. I never went out of my way to tell anyone but word spreads regardless. When I was finally revealed, I felt a lot of appreciation from the crowd and was just thankful for the whole experience over the past few years.

DG: For me, it was almost never a secret. Everyone knew, though it was a surreal feeling being revealed to the public at the senior game, mostly because it was amazing to see that people actually appreciated all the hard work that Billy and I contributed to the program.

Q: As a mascot, what do you feel is your main importance to the university and community?

BM: I think my main importance has been to brighten people’s days. I love going to athletics and community events and being able to interact with so many different people and put a smile on their face for a while.

DG: I think that the main importance is being able to serve your community in a fun and engaging way, most of all you’re directly able to change the tone in a game day atmosphere and inspire students to show school spirit!

Q: What awards and/or contributions have you made to the university as the mascot?

BM: I was the Champion of the 2016 Mascot Stampede competition in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

DG: I was the Champion of the 2015 mascot stampede.

Q: Is there anything else you want the readers to know about you?

BM: Through being a mascot I have been fortunate enough to go to a bowl game at the Superdome in New Orleans, the football game at Notre Dame and the NCAA tournament for march madness.

DG: I just want to thank my Coaches Kim and Mark for making me a champion, my partner in crime Billy McGarvey for making the last three years an unforgettable experience, and lastly the students because they make every game worth it!

If you would like to request an appearance by any of the University of Nevada, Reno, mascots, please visit the Nevada Athletics website. If you would like to become a Nevada mascot, you must be a part of the Nevada Wolf Pack Spirit Program.

