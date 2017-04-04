International

Bomb kills 11 in Russia

An explosion on the St. Petersburg metro on Monday, April 3, killed eleven people and injured over a dozen more. The incident is being investigated by authorities as a terrorist attack, although no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The train was traveling under a tunnel around 2:30 p.m. when the bomb exploded. The metro system has been shut down until further notice.

Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee was alerted to the location of a second bomb at a different station and defused it before it exploded. The nature of the bombs has not been released.

The Russian Investigative Committee said the train conductor is responsible for saving a number of lives because he continued on to the next station after the explosion. The committee said this allowed the survivors to escape and emergency responders to tend to the injured, according to CNN.

The committee will continue to investigate the explosions and update the number of people that were killed and injured during the attack.

National

Remains of Arizona girl found after 5 years

The remains of a young girl have been found five years after she went missing, authorities in Tucson announced Friday.

“This is not the ending that any of us hoped for but it is also not the ending of the case,” said Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, according to CNN.

Isabel Celis was 6-years-old when she went missing from her home in April 2012. She was last seen by her family when she went to bed around 11 p.m. on Friday night. When her father went to wake her up at 8 a.m. the next morning, she was not there.

Police have not released the name of any suspects or made any arrests in connection to the case. They have followed over 2,200 leads.

The remains were found in a rural part of Pima County, Arizona. Police did not say what led them to the scene. They sent the remains to a lab in Virginia where DNA testing confirmed they belonged to Isabel Celis.

Local

Former Truckee coach dies in crash

A former Truckee High School football coach was killed in a head-on collision Saturday, April 1, outside of Sierraville.

Coach Robert Shaffer died at the scene. His wife and son suffered minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

David Slaughter was driving his F250 southbound when his truck crossed into the northbound lane and collided with Shaffer’s Toyota Corolla, reported the Reno-Gazette Journal.

Slaughter was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash.

“Coach Shaffer was a pillar of our small community,” authorities said in a statement on the CHP Facebook page. “He was the head coach who led the fabled Truckee Wolverines to a 4-peat state championship… Please keep the Shaffer family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Shaffer coached the Wolverines to nine state titles between 1995 and 2013. He retired with a record of 170-32.

