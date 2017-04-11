It was a busy week for Wolf Pack Softball. The team (20-16, 6-6 MWC) won back-to-back games against the New Mexico Lobos before dropping their final game in the three-game series.

The series took place last week from April 7th to April 9th. Heading into the series, the New Mexico Lobos were at second place in the conference.

Below is a game-by-game look at the series.

Game 1 (April 7, 2017)

The Nevada Softball team is an offensive-minded team that thrives on being the frontrunner in many of its games. Heading into their series against New Mexico, they boasted a record of 9-2 in games where they jumped out to a first inning lead.

The Wolf Pack was able to improve this record as they got on the board with a two-run lead through the first inning. In the middle of the third, the Wolf Pack already led 7-0 en route to a dominating 14-6 victory.

As a team, the Wolf Pack hit 14-of-33 at a clip of .414. The explosive offense was led by Kenzi Goins and Nikki Orozco who had three hits apiece. Sienna Swain and Aaliyah Gibson each contributed two hits on the day.

Game 2 (April 8, 2017)

While the offense was once again able to propel the team to victory, the Wolf Pack rode the coattails of its pitcher, Kali Sargent, who pitched an impressive complete game. On the day, Sargent only allowed two earned runs on five hits, throwing 108 pitches that included three strikeouts.

While Sargent was able to shut down the New Mexico offense, the Nevada offense was hot once again as they jumped out to an early 5-0 lead through the middle of the fifth inning.

The offense was led by Gibson, Swain, Melissa Arriaga, and Erika Hansen who all had two hits each. As a team, the Wolf Pack hit 13-of-32 and scored eight total runs. With the firepower from the offense coupled with Sargent’s strong pitching performance, the Wolf Pack cruised to another victory by a score of 8-2.

Game 3 (April 9, 2017)

In the final game of the series, the Wolf Pack was unable to complete the sweep. While the Wolf Pack was able to get ahead of the Lobos in scoring through the fourth inning, they blew their 3-1 lead as the Lobos fired back with an eight-run fifth inning.

The Wolf Pack tried to rally a comeback later on during the top of the sixth as they were able to add three more runs to the scoreboard. However, the lead was too big for them to overcome.

Nevada was led by Alyssa Mendez who had three hits and scored two runs. Arriaga had two hits on the

After their road trip against the Lobos, they return home to Hixson Park to begin their intrastate rivalry series against the UNLV Rebels in another three-game series. In addition, the games will count for points towards the Governor’s Series.

At the conclusion of the New Mexico series, the Wolf Pack are tied for third place in the Mountain West alongside Colorado State and Boise State. With the Rebels at the bottom of the standings, the Wolf Pack look to improve their standing in the conference and get their first sweep of the season.