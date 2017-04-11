International

North America looks to host World Cup

The United States, Canada and Mexico announced Monday, April 10, that the three countries would be entering a bid to host the 2026 men’s World Cup, despite President Donald Trump’s aggressive nature towards Mexico.

United States Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati told CNN that they have had the complete backing by President Trump to continue on with the bid and include Mexico.

“We have a unique opportunity to be the first country to host three World Cups. As such we are filled with pride and committed to make it the best ever,” said Mexican Football Federation President Decio de Maria in a press release.

North America previously hosted the men’s World Cup in 1994 in the United States.

President Donald Trump will not be in office in 2026 because of term limits. FIFA is expected to announce the host of the 2026 World Cup in May of 2020.

National

Gorsuch sworn into Supreme Court

Neil Gorsuch became the 113th Supreme Court Justice when he was sworn in on Monday, April 10, in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Gorsuch was sworn in by Justice Anthony Kennedy, a man whom Gorsuch once served under as a law clerk.

Gorsuch’s seat on the Supreme Court cements the high court’s conservative bonafides, with five justices leaning conservative and four liberal. He is taking over the seat left empty after Justice Antonin Scalia, a staunch constitutional originalist, suddenly died 14 months ago.

Gorsuch was confirmed by Congress last week after the Republicans used the “nuclear option” to avoid a filibuster of the nomination. Democrats were refusing to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee after Republican leaders refused to meet with President Obama’s choice for the same seat, Merrick Garland.

“To the Scalia family, I won’t ever forget that the seat I inherit today is that of a very, very great man,” Gorsuch said after the ceremony, as reported by the Associated Press.

Local

Wendy’s challenges Reno teen on Twitter

A Manogue High School teen is trying to get 18 million retweets in order to earn a year’s supply of chicken nuggets from Wendy’s fast food company.

Carter Wilkerson, 16, tweeted at the company’s twitter “Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?” on Wednesday, April 5.

Wilkerson told the Reno Gazette-Journal that he tweeted it as a joke and didn’t expect a response. However, the company tweeted back at him that he needed 18 million retweets, to which he responded, “Consider it done.”

Wilkerson’s father said that he talked to Carter about reaching out to Wendy’s about giving the reward to people in need.

Wendy’s has been a supporter of Wilkerson’s journey by tweeting out when he hits milestones. As of this printing, the teen has reached 2.2 million retweets. To help him reach his goal, retweet his tweet that says “HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS” and tweet with the hashtag #NuggsForCarter.