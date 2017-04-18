Dear World, an international portrait project, was at the University of Nevada, Reno, on Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, as part of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada’s Unity Week.

The portrait project aims to tell people’s stories in a unique way— by writing on their skin.

Students were able to attend open photo shoots on Wednesday and Thursday to get their picture taken, then on Thursday night there was a photo reveal and storytelling opportunity in the Joe Crowley Student Union ballrooms.

“[Dear World] is important for diversity inclusion because everyone has their own story and their own identity, and for all of us to understand your identities is the first step in becoming a more inclusive campus,” said ASUN President Noah Teixeira.

Robert X. Fogarty, the founder of Dear World, started this project in 2009 after New Orleans wrote love notes to the city, according to the Dear World website.

“We ask people to share a story that only they can tell,” Fogarty said on the website. “We’re working towards a beautiful, wonderful world where more people send a message to family, friends and strangers in this way. Where people get that we’re connected and that you can build something fast alone, but to build anything great you have to go together.”

Dear World has started a college tour where they go to different campuses and share the stories of students and faculty members. They have traveled all over the world to different campuses and have taken more than 50,000 portraits.

Fogarty describes Dear World as a business, an art project and a social experiment.

“Our process began simply, to ask a person to share a message about something or to someone they love,” said the website. “By the end of the night you realize that through our stories, there’s actually much more that brings us together than what keeps us apart.”