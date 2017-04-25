Town legends within Reno have risen to greatness playing basketball at The University of Nevada, Reno. Marqueze Coleman was a name shouted at every game. Everyone who attended the Wolf Pack basketball games over the years watched Marqueze grow into a strong competitor. Two seasons ago, in his senior year, he led the team to a championship, winning the CBI Tournament.

Coleman graduated from the University in May 2016. With hopes of entering the NBA Draft, he traveled to Vegas in pursuit of training and signed with his first-ever sports agent. In Las Vegas, he joined a program called Impact Sports, a basketball skills and development company. Impact Sports allowed him to train for the upcoming pro day at Inglewood High School.

“It took a lot of hard work,” Coleman said.

Following his summer training, Coleman was able to land two workouts with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors on April 21, 2015 in addition to workouts from the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. After plenty of hard work, Coleman was eventually drafted by the S. Oliver’s Baskets, a professional team in Würzburg, Germany.

Unfortunately, after taking his mandatory physical examination, Coleman didn’t pass due to an ankle injury. Following that diagnosis, he returned to the United States, eager to get a second opinion and found out surgery was not necessary.

While in the States, Coleman was drafted by the Iowa Energy D-League Team, but didn’t stay due to a better opportunity that awaited him overseas. Drafted to another team in Germany, Coleman packed his bags and was excited to announce that he would be playing for the Titans in Dresden.

Coming in during the middle of the season had its own challenges. Coleman quickly had to get back in the swing of things. He had to catch up on the playbook and learn how to work with this new team. The game of basketball is highly team orientated and he knew that a weak link can make any strong play crumble.

After playing for the Titans for three months, the team failed to make it to the playoffs, which meant it was time for Coleman to return home once again. Coleman said he felt accomplished nevertheless as personally, he had a successful first year traveling the world while playing the game he loves.

“I had quite an adventure my first year,” Coleman said.

During his last game playing for the Titans, he suffered a shoulder injury. Coleman went through surgery on his shoulder and now is in progressive recovery. He won’t be cleared for two months but is hopeful he will get back out there after he recovers and see what is in store for him in his career.

Once recovery is complete, Coleman already has an idea for the future.

“I’m thinking about going to the D-League again, but the NBA is my final goal,” Coleman said.

Ready to work hard and get back in the swing of things Coleman is now a free-agent, allowed to sign with any team or club that comes his way.

“It’s gonna take a lot of hard work, but I’m ready to work for it,” Coleman said.

As Coleman embarks on his journey chasing success and happiness, he is also trying to pursue his dream of being a professional athlete. He dwells on his life back at the University of Nevada, Reno: “I miss the community, student body, and I also miss my teammates,” Coleman said.

After making a University his home for four years, it’s hard to imagine, leaving one’s friends that one has grown so close to and a town you have grown to love. Even if one is not graduating and is just struggling with school, or struggling with anything, a year removed from his college days, Coleman heeds the advice to: “Keep faith in yourself, and just keep going.”