The Wolf Pack Dance Marathon put on by Phi Delta Epsilon has won program of the year, an honor awarded by the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Dance Marathon is put on every year by Phi Delta in order to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network at Renown Children’s Hospital in Reno.

The event was held on March 4 and was considered a huge success. This year, they raised $19,023.45 for the network.

ASUN awards the Outstanding Program of the Year honor to a program they recognize as, “an outstanding philanthropic effort during the 2016-2017 year.”

The marathon started in 2014 and raised $8,400 that year alone. Nationwide, dance marathon programs have raised $62 million for children’s hospitals across the U.S.

According to Phi Delta Epsilon, the Dance Marathon is, “Nine hours of excitement, fun activities, raffles and dancing! Dancers are a big part of Miracle Madness because they are also fundraisers.”

Some features of the Dance Marathon include Zumba, games, photo booths and various musical performances.

Phi Delta welcomed students and non-students to their event at the Joe Crowley ballrooms.

According to the Renown Children’s hospital’s website, their goal is to help children all over the world. The Renown Children’s Hospital in Reno helps children and their families cope and treat various diseases ranging from diabetes and cancer to heart conditions and disorders affecting the brain.

“From the baby who enters the world sooner than expected to the child battling a serious illness, funds raised through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) are saving lives every day,” said their website.

Phi Delta Epsilon boasts itself as the only medical fraternity on campus. They say this is why they became so involved with Reno’s children hospitals.

“The first and only medical fraternity on the UNR campus. Exists for the purpose of helping its members reach their full potential, make intimate connections, and help all members move on to medical school,” says their Facebook page.

The Dance Marathon is not the only way Phi Delta raises funds for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The frequently hold charity events to help further raise funds.

Recently, Phi Delta had a special deal for National Pancake Day. By donating a minimum amount, donors got a free stack of pancakes, courtesy of Phi Delta.

If you would like to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network, visit their website at https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/about-us/.

