International

Six wounded in French May Day riot

Six riot police officers were injured in France on Monday during May Day marches that were dominated by the presidential elections that will see the final round of votes on May 7.

Thousands joined the May Day celebration to protests against Marine le Pen, a member of the far-right presidential party, the Front National. Police say 142,000 people attended the march across the country.

Six officers were injured in the Paris march after a group of around 150 people armed with Molotov cocktails, stones and sticks joined the march. One officer was injured with third-degree burns on his hands and face.

The march was organized by the French unions but was taken over by violence when a group with scarves over their faces appeared at the front of the march and began throwing missiles at police. The police force responded by throwing tear gas. Some members of the masked group began tearing masonry off the walls of buildings to throw at police.

Before the violence, the group was unsure of how to address the idea of Le Pen possibly becoming the next French President. Since the Union disagreed on how to address the idea, they split off and went their separate ways, organizing a breakaway gathering in north Paris.

National

Investigation reveals thousands of sexual assaults in US primary, secondary schools

A yearlong investigation by The Associated Press uncovered roughly 17,000 official reports of sexual assaults by students over a four-year period from fall 2011 to spring 2015, though the number does not fully capture the problem because attacks are under-reported and some states do not track the reported attacks.

According to the AP, elementary and secondary schools do not have a national requirement to track or disclose sexual violence and feel pressure to cover them up because an incident can require action and liabilities.

AP also reported that children are the most vulnerable to sexual assault by other children in their homes. Schools are the No. 2 site where children are sexually assaulted by other children.

Local

State budget forecasters predict $96 million in extra state revenue through 2019

The Economic Forum projected Nevada would receive $100 million more in revenue than was previously expected.

The Economic Forum is a nonpartisan group that analyzes and estimates the amount of money the state has to spend. They projected $95.7 million more in state revenue over the next biennium than they projected in December.

The additional money could good news for the Washoe County School District, which is currently facing a $40 million deficit, as well as Democratic state legislators looking to fund new state projects.

Rachel Spacek can be reached at rspacek@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.