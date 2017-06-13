The University of Nevada, Reno, announced on Tuesday, June 13, that they are removing the recognition of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity from campus for four years.

According to the press release, the loss of recognition is due to violations of the University Student Code of Conduct and the university’s alcohol policy.

“Violations to our Student Code of Conduct are not taken lightly,” Kim Thomas, University assistant dean of student conduct, said. “Conduct that endangers the health or safety of any member or guest of the University cannot be tolerated.”

The Office of Student Conduct and SAE could not resolve allegations in an informal hearing, so they moved to a formal hearing in front of the Student Conduct Board on May 22. SAE learned the results of the hearing on May 25, which recommended the four-year loss of recognition.

The fraternity filed an appeal with the Office of the Associate Dean of Students on June 1, but the appeal was denied.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported the violations that were reported occurred in October 2016. They involve hazing and underage drinking allegations of a student. Thomas would not reveal if the student was injured by drinking or hazing.

SAE will not be able to recruit students to the fraternity for four years and will no longer be able to have residence at the campus house.

