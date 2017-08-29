As Reno evolves and expands, so does its culture. Unfortunately, summer is over. Gone are the late nights, lazy afternoons and bad tan lines. Fortunately, Reno is lovely in the autumn. I’m always down for sweater weather and stepping on some especially crunchy leaves. Furthermore, we have plenty of awesome artistic and entertaining events ahead of us. If school ever feels claustrophobic or stressful, check out some of these attractions to take your mind off of things.

CONCERTS

Fleet Foxes

Robin Pecknold and his band of folksy freaks will take the stage at the Grand Sierra Resort on Sept. 18. Their album “Crack-Up” came out earlier this summer and it’s a masterpiece. Hearing those haunting harmonies and lush string arrangements live will be a religious experience, I promise. Tickets cost $36. Natalie Prass opens.

Modest Mouse

Modest Mouse comes to GSR just two nights after Fleet Foxes. These indie trailblazers have maintained their relevance for over two decades, and their setlist will surely be packed with hits. New York’s Mass Gothic is opening for them. Tickets are going for $30.

Bud and Brew Music Festival

Not sure if you have heard, but reefer is legal in Nevada. In order to celebrate this, the Bud and Brew Music festival is offering some chill tunes and dank local beer on Sept. 23 at Wingfield Park. Tickets cost between $30 and $99. Headliners include Pato Banton & the Now Generation and Tribal Theory, as well as many others. Vibes are confirmed to be wavy.

Weezer

From “The Blue Album” to their most recent effort, “The White Album,” Weezer has mastered all of the colors. They have also been the most rocking dudes on the planet. With their new songs “Feels Like Summer” and “Mexican Fender” it seems like they are cooking up something good. They perform at the GSR on Oct. 5. Reno natives Bluff Caller will open for them. Tickets cost $45-$55.

The Shins

If James Mercer’s voice doesn’t melt your heart you are not human. The Shins are stopping by Reno to serenade the biggest little city with their indie pop wonder. They perform at the GSR on Oct. 7. Day Wave opens for them. Tickets cost $25-$60.

RL Grime

Don’t lie, you listened to that nasty “Love Sosa” remix in high school. Reno doesn’t get many EDM shows, so for any diehard ravers this is a can’t miss. The show falls on Oct. 22, taking place at the Reno Events Center so you know it’s a big deal. Tickets cost $28-$85.

Real Estate

Your favorite jangle rock darlings Real Estate come to town on Oct 28. Their album “In Mind” is one of my favorites for the year, and its lead single “Darling” is a banger. Right around Halloween, this show is sure to be ghoulish. So stop by in between trick-or-treating for something truly sweet. Tickets cost only $14.50. Lucy Dacus accompanies them at Jub Jub’s.

Louis the Child

EDM duo Louis the Child performed at Biggest Little Festival last year, and they killed it — probably the best ones there. Now they’re back, with a larger following and more drops to unleash on us. They play at Cargo on Dec. 7, right before finals, so you can lose your mind one last time. Tickets cost $20-$25.

FOOD/DRINK

Wine walk/Beer crawl

Once a month Reno hosts both a wine walk and a beer crawl. The wine walks happen every third Saturday of each month. There is a $20 fee in order to sample wine at participating locations throughout the Riverwalk district. It takes place 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The beer crawls happen every fourth Saturday of each month. There is a $5 fee to participate, and each sample costs $1 at the participating bars throughout downtown. It takes place 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Listen, I don’t need an excuse to drink in the middle of the day. But, in order to get judgy family members off your back and seem cultured, join a Reno wine walk or beer crawl.

Reno Bites Restaurant Week

Prepare your tastebuds. Chefs throughout Reno are bringing their favorite dishes from around the world made with love. From Oct. 9-15, the biggest little city becomes a paradise for foodies.

Zombie Crawl

Whether your costume is sexy or spooky, the Zombie Crawl invites all Halloween enthusiasts. $5 gets you a commemorative cup, entry to one of the largest crawls in the world and a map to the 50 participating bars.

Grand Sierra beer & chili Festival

Sign me up. For only $50, you can eat as much chili and drink as much beer as you want over the weekend of Oct 21-22. If this is the way I die, I think I would be okay with that.

ART AND OTHER EVENTS

Great Balloon Races

Come stand in awe of hot air balloons and try to figure out how the heck they work. Over 100 balloons are in attendance at the Great Reno Balloon Races Sept. 8-10. Crowds of 100,000 people come to witness this beautiful site. Don’t miss out. As it is free and takes place at Rancho San Rafael Park, just walking distance from campus, you have no reason not to go.

Color Me Rad

Why go out of your way to see works of art when you yourself can become a work of art? Get some exercise while immersing yourself in the culture at Color Me Rad. As you run, you will be doused in colorful powder. Right on campus, Color Me Rad takes place on Sept. 30. It costs $15.

Reno Mural Expo

From Oct. 13-15, 28 artists from a multitude of cultural and artistic backgrounds will participate in the Reno Mural Expo. Other Events include lectures, workshops, theatre and music.