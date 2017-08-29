Construction on and around campus at the University of Nevada, Reno, is hardly difficult to come by, but one building across from Lawlor Events Center is still under construction — and it’s causing problems for hundreds of students.

Identity student-living apartments were scheduled to open on Thursday, Aug. 24, just in time for the incoming fall semester. Instead, the move-in date has been delayed until weeks after the start of the Fall 2017 semester.

At the earliest, students living on the lower floors will be able to move in on Friday, Sept. 1, and at the latest, students on the top floor can move in a few weeks later on Friday, Sept. 15.

Tenants were notified of the delay via email three days before they were scheduled to move in, causing hundreds to be displaced before starting school.

“We sincerely apologize for this delay and understand your frustration, especially as this move-in schedule spans the first few weeks of the fall semester,” reads the email sent to Identity tenants. “While we want to move you into the building as soon as possible, our primary concern is providing a safe, welcoming environment for all residents.”

Identity is accommodating its renters while they await their apartments to be ready. It is providing each tenant with a room at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino in Downtown Reno, and $100 a day in Visa gift cards to accommodate for food, transportation and any other hurdles the students may face before moving into their new apartments.

UNR student Sarah Smith said she will be walking to and from school every day until she moves into her apartment on one of the lower floors on Sept. 1. She doesn’t know if the apartments will live up to her expectations.

“I am still excited to move in and I am interested to see how they turn out, but I am definitely nervous,” said Smith. “I am definitely frustrated about not being able to move in. Staying in downtown definitely isn’t my first choice but it’s better than nothing.”

Smith said that Identity was also providing her with a storage space to keep her things and movers to help her when she moves in.

Connor Silveira, a sophomore, is also frustrated about the delay but said he understands why it’s necessary. He said it hasn’t affected him too much.

“I understand that this is a new apartment complex and I would imagine it can be hard to give an exact date of when it will be done being built, so while I am frustrated I have to stay at a casino and do a mile walk every day to get to school, I can’t expect too much from the company,” said Silveira.

Identity’s email to its residents said they will move in students earlier than expected if their apartments become ready before the specified date. The company did not respond to a request for comment from The Nevada Sagebrush.

Madeline Purdue can be reached at mpurdue@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @madelinepurdue.