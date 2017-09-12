INTERNATIONAL

MEXICO RESCINDS OFFER TO HELP TEXAS AFTER QUAKE

On Thursday, Sept. 7, southern Mexico experienced an 8.1 magnitude earthquake that has killed over 90 people causing Mexico to rescind their offer to aid Texas from Hurricane Harvey.

Furthermore, Hurricane Katia struck the Gulf state of Veracruz this past weekend.

According to CNBC, Mexico’s government offered to send food, beds, generators, mobile kitchens as well as doctors after the storm flooded multiple parts of Houston.

“Given these circumstance, the Mexican government will channel all available logistical support to serve the families and communities affected in the national territory,” the foreign ministry statement said.

CNBC also reports that although government aid never arrived, Mexico’s volunteer Red Cross provided food and supplies to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

NATIONAL

TESLA UPGRADES CAR MILEAGE IN RESPONSE TO HURRICANE IRMA

Electric car maker, Tesla, is giving their customers a mileage boost to those trying to escape Hurricane Irma. According to CNNMoney, a Tesla spokesperson confirmed that Tesla has remotely triggered a software upgrade for some cars in the southeast, where Irma is expected to cause significant damage.

The upgrade will give customers up to an extra 40 miles and allow some Tesla batteries to travel for longer.

When Tesla first built their cars, the software restricted the car battery’s capacity which allowed the company to sell the models for a cheaper price. If customers chose to upgrade, they could do so for an additional charge.

Due to Hurricane Irma, Florida has experienced gas shortages making this upgrade beneficial to those trying to evacuate.

According to the state’s division of emergency management, about 6.3 million people were in mandatory evacuation zones, making it one of the largest evacuations in U.S. history.

LOCAL

GIRL SCOUTS OF SIERRA NEVADA RAISE MONEY FOR VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY

The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada are raising money as a part of an effort to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Girl Scouts in Troop 183 have gone door to door asking for donations. From the help of the community and their neighbors, Troop 183 has raised over $150.

“We are trying to teach the girls that every Girl Scout is a ’sister,’ and their fellow sisters who live in the area where Hurricane Harvey hit have lost a lot,” Troop Leader Diane Cardoso said.

The troop’s goal is to fundraise at least $1000 for Hurricane Harvey victims and hope that their efforts will encourage more people to donate.

