Nevada football lost another game this past Saturday against a division two opponent in the Idaho State Bengals. This was Nevada’s second loss at home and third loss overall. Nevada almost had more rushing yards in this game than its previous two combined with Jaxson Kincaide and Kelton Moore each racking up 96 yards on the ground, with another 26 coming from Blake Wright and true freshman QB Kaymen Cureton. Cureton had a decent debut through the air gaining 205 yards on 19 receptions, along with three touchdowns and one interception, all totaling to a dismal QBR of 32.1.

Idaho State opened the game on a 50-yard drive that resulted in a field goal from Idaho State kicker Parker Johnson. The team moved down the field with a balanced offense, the main gain coming from a 42-yard connection from Idaho State QB Tanner Gueller to Nate Page.

3-0 Idaho State

Once Nevada received the ball Cureton looked good on his first four snaps, going three for four for 24 yards. Cureton then ended his first drive as a college quarterback with an interception from Idaho State’s Brandon Moore.

With awful field position, Nevada’s defense was forced to start the game in its own red zone. Idaho State’s Ty Flanagan capped off the 25-yard drive with a one-yard TD run.

10-0 Idaho State

The next drive for both teams would result in no points, as Nevada would turn the ball over on downs and Idaho State went three and out punting the ball back to Nevada.

Cureton and the offense started its next drive on its own 42-yard line. After a run-heavy attack got Nevada all the way down the field, Nevada’s true freshman QB got his first touchdown of the season on a two-yard TD pass to McLane Mannix.

10-7 Idaho State

After getting the drive to Nevada’s 16, Idaho State incurred a false start penalty pushing them back to Nevada’s 21. Idaho State failed to pick up more than four yards, forcing a successful field goal attempt for the Bengals.

13-7 Idaho State

On Nevada’s next two possessions Kincaide fumbled the ball in the first series giving it back to Idaho State and its next series would be a turnover on downs. Idaho State did not capitalize on the fumble, punting after just three plays, but the Bengals did make quick work of Nevada’s defense on its next possession. After a relatively balanced offensive attack, the Bengals scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Gueller.

20-7 Idaho State

Nevada fumbled its next possession after Cureton got sacked hard by Micah Breland, losing the ball on its own 33. Idaho State then put together a 31-yard drive, ultimately stalling out and settling for a field goal.

23-7 Idaho State

HALFTIME

The third quarter began with punts from both sides as neither defense gave much ground. However, the Bengals figured out the Nevada defense on its next possession going 80 yards in just five plays for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

30-7 Idaho State

At this point, Nevada was in sink or swim territory. The team needed a touchdown and produced just that. After driving 53 yards down the field, the Bengals capped off their drive with a 12-yard touchdown run from Blake wright.

30-14 Idaho State

On Idaho states next three possessions and Nevada’s next two, neither of them could turn any of their drives into points.

Nevada’s next drive started with 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter Nevada made its way 57 yards down the field with a 10-yard touchdown reception from Wyatt Demps and a two-point conversion on a pass from Kureton to Trevion Armstrong.

30-22 Idaho State

Nevada appeared to be on the comeback trail, not allowing the Bengals to score a point since the beginning of third quarter. Leaving just 56 seconds on the clock after a three-minute drive, Cureton connected with Demps for a final touchdown reception bringing Nevada within two. The two-point conversion was just about the only play Nevada had left to tie up the game and send it into OT. Unfortunately for the Pack’s sake and record, Nevada couldn’t score on the two-point conversion.

30-28 Idaho State

Nevada’s last chance was attempting an onside kick to hope to recover the ball and march down the field for at least a field goal. The Pack couldn’t recover its onside kick ending the game 30-28 with another loss under its belt.

After the Pack’s close loss to a division two opponent, this years season doesn’t look too bright. No. 18 Washington State is next on Nevada’s schedule and it looks like a blowout on paper.