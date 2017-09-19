PUBLIC COMMENT

Fitness tailgate sees success

Associate Vice President Jerry Marczynski reported the first Fitness Tailgate before the first home football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, was a success. More than 700 students came out to participate in fitness-related activities. The Fitness Tailgate will continue before every home football game this season. It starts three hours before kick-off. On Saturday, Sept. 16, the tailgate provided free Del Lobo food to participants.

REPORTS

Student leaders look to combat racism, fix Mackay Stadium

President Noah Teixeira reported that he, along with Speaker Hannah Jackson, are working on a five-year plan to combat racism on campus. He said that students are looking for a culture change on campus since a student was identified nationally as a participant in a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that turned violent. ASUN is working with the faculty senate to create this five-year plan. The plan would set goals every year, such as lowering the number of hate crimes on campus, adding diverse courses and more.

Teixeira also reported that the Association of Athletics at the University of Nevada, which funds the athletic department, is almost $5 million in deficit. He will be working with them to help combat the deficit, but they haven’t settled on a plan yet. He also said they hope to have the renovation of Mackay Stadium done by the Hawaii game on Saturday, Oct. 6. The renovation would be more ADA compliant and include wheel-chair lifts. The renovations come after attendees complained the renovated stadium in the Fall of 2016 was not ADA compliant.

Jackson, Bradley encourage women to run for student leadership positions

Speaker Jackson said that she and Chief of Staff Carissa Bradley are working on a project that encourages women to run for leadership positions in clubs and organizations on campus. The program, called Elect Her, is composed of a number of workshops and a panel full of women leaders to encourage women to get involved. She said they would be sending invitations to clubs and organizations soon. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Sean King to speak at UNR

Assistant Director of Programming, Austin Lensch, filled in for Director Mia Kinel at the senate report. He encouraged the senators to pick up their tickets to see Sean King speak on campus on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Glick Ballrooms. King is the second speaker in the ASUN Speaker Series, which encourages the free flow of ideas and diversity on campus. Students and faculty can pick up their tickets to the event at the front desk of the Center for Student Engagement on the third floor of the Joe Crowley Student Union with their WolfCard.