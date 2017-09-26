For a game with as much promise as the first “Destiny,” it seems to be “Destiny 2” that finally makes true on that promise. “Destiny 2” is a sci-fi shooter from Bungie where you play as a Guardian in a fight against different factions for the all-powerful Light.

There are a lot of things that match from the first “Destiny,” including the vague terms used for everything in the game (as seen above), but “Destiny 2” puts focus on a real story with actual characters. The 20-30 hour campaign will pit the players against The Red Legion that has launched a massive attack against you and your allies, and most of the story is you grouping back up with your squad of heroes to save the day.

The story does a lot to make it seem like your character as well as the characters around you have an arc, but there is more emphasis overall on spectacle than delivering on the characters. An aspect of the story I found the best was how well the game groups people together in major moments to give the story more of a communal aspect if you are playing the story by yourself.

Just like the first game, the core shooting is as tight as ever. Popping headshots on enemies as you are blasting through the air feels great, and the steady flow of new weapons and abilities gives a nice variety in play over the course of the story. I was hesitant with the new weapon system that prioritizes the standard weapons over the more dynamic weapons, but the new system does allow for more combinations of weapons that overall improve the combat.

When it comes to the combat encounters, “Destiny 1” players will be a little confused with the lack of change. For the most part, the enemies you are up against are the same as the first game, with some changes to the way they move and fight. For a game that is supposed to be a new $60 adventure, having to fight the same sets of enemies felt more redundant than it should have been.

In regards to the price, some new micro-transaction models may cause some ire in what should be a $60 product. Like Overwatch and Counter-Strike Global Offensive, “Destiny 2” now offers in-game loot boxes for cosmetic items. These are usually not an issue, but some cosmetic systems in the game feel geared toward wanting you to buy these loot boxes as they are now consumable.

While there are some issues with reused content, “Destiny 2” is a fully-featured sequel that makes good on the promises of the first game. This is a great jumping off point for someone new to the series, and returning players should find more than enough content to satisfy them. If you are into a game where you can go on space adventures with your buddies or need something to do while listening to podcasts, “Destiny 2” is right up your alley.