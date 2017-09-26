PUBLIC COMMENT

IT Department looks to go wireless, replace MyNevada

Steve Smith, Chief Information Officer and Vice Provost for Information Technology, updated the senate on the goals of his department for the next year. Smith said one of the goals was to have 100 percent wireless coverage on campus. They are close, but Smith said the thick concrete in some of the dorms and in outside, open areas are providing a challenge. Smith also said the department was looking into replacing MyNevada with another system that is lower maintenance. They will be doing a soft rollout at the beginning of 2018 to see if students prefer it over the current system. MyNevada will still be available during the soft rollout.

APPOINTMENTS

Slotterback approved as Associate Justice

Alexandra Slotterback was nominated by Chief Justice Samuel Bruketta for the position of Associate Justice. Slotterback is a senior studying criminal justice and was an intern for Bruketta last school year. Bruketta said Slotterback is dedicated, is great at interpreting different works of legislation and blew him away, which is why he nominated her for the position. She said that as Associate Justice, she would like to bring back the mediation program that ended last year due to funding issues. She also said she would like to sit in on student conduct meetings and help with decisions. The senate approved her for the position unanimously.

LEGISLATION

Senate passes resolution in support of DACA

A resolution on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that President Trump ended on Sept. 5 was passed by the senate. Speaker Hannah Jackson fast-tracked the resolution because the issue was “current and important”. The resolution will be sent to leaders such as President Marc Johnson, the Nevada System of Higher Education board of regents, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and President Trump. The resolution encourages these leaders to help protect DACA students, or Dreamers, from being deported to their birth countries so they can pursue higher education.

President Marc Johnson released a statement on DACA before President Trump rescinded the program, assuring DACA students they were welcome to stay at the university should the program end.

REPORTS

Pack Internship Program applications open

Vice President Sebastian Atienza announced that applications for the Pack Internship Program were now open and close Monday, Nov. 6. ASUN will host information sessions about the program. The dates and programs of the sessions will be released on ASUN’s social media.

Madeline Purdue can be reached at mpurdue@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @madelinepurdue.