Nevada lost 41-21 to Fresno State in its first Mountain West conference matchup of the season.

The loss puts the the Wolf Pack’s record at 0-5, the worst start to a season since 1964. It has been over 300 days since Nevada’s last win in football, which came against arch-rival UNLV on Nov. 26 of last year.

Ty Gangi started for the Wolf Pack again after losing his job to true freshman Kaymen Cureton for the previous two games. Gangi had a nice return to the starting role throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns, but his three interceptions proved costly for Nevada one of which being returned for a touchdown by Fresno State’s Jaron Bryant. Nevada wideout Wyatt Demps had his best game of the season with 10 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. True freshman McLane Mannix also had a nice showing with six catches for 68 yards.

Other than that, the Nevada offense had a terrible showing with only 63 rushing yards. Blake Wright got the Wolf Pack’s lone touchdown on the ground with 23 seconds left in the game to make the deficit look less embarrassing.

Running back Jaxson Kincaide returned to the field this week after missing last week’s games against Washington State. He finished the game with five carries for 14 yards and five receptions for 21 yards. Brendan O’Leary-Orange also returned from injury and caught three passes in the game. The Pack also learned this past week that receiver and Washington State transfer Kaleb Fossum will miss the rest of the season. Fossum, who dislocated his knee in the season opener at Northwestern, is expected to have surgery on his knee in the near future.

One thing the Wolf Pack may have gained this week though is the end of it’s quarterback carousel. Prized Alabama transfer David Cornwell announced he was leaving the team last Sunday night after making his debut last week against Washington State. This leaves little doubt that the starting job is Ty Gangi’s and that the backup is Kaymen Cureton, according to head coach Jay Norvell.

The defense for Nevada was not much better. Aside from the Sewell cousins each recovering a fumble and an interception from junior defensive back Vosean Crumbie the defense was atrocious. The defense gave up a total of 504 yards. Fresno State receiver KeeSean Johnson had a field day as he caught three touchdowns racking up 104 yards in the process.

One positive Jay Norvell and the Wolf Pack can take away is that they did outscore the Bulldogs from the one minute to go mark in the first half scoring 21 points to Fresno State’s 10 points in the final 31 minutes of play.

Nevada’s next football game will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, at Mackay Stadium, where the Wolf Pack will take on the University of Hawaii at 7:30 p.m. Hawaii —who is 2-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play— is attempting to avoid a three game skid while the Wolf Pack seeks its first win of the season. Nevada needs a win to keep the hopes of a bowl game appearance alive if they have any hopes of breaking even this season.