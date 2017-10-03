The University of Nevada’s Women’s Tennis team traveled to Berkley, CA this past weekend to partake in the Cal Invitational Tournament. Pack freshman Melissa Huchet highlighted the Wolf Pack’s impressive weekend, defeating Santa Clara’s Nadine DelCarmen in the finals to win the ITA White Singles bracket.

Day one of the Cal Invitational saw three members of the Wolf Pack go undefeated in their singles brackets. Senior Claudia Herrero took control of the Blue Singles Bracket after defeating Anna Sokiran in three sets. Herrero lost her first set 3-6, but quickly rallied to take the next two. Herrero then took on Kareena Manji from Sanit Mary’s, finishing that match off in just two sets. Along with Herrero’s unwavering performance, freshmen Anastaysha Gorbacheva and Melissa Huchet also put up similar performances advancing the three to the quarterfinals in their singles brackets.

Even with Nevada sweeping their singles bracket, the team’s doubles portion of day one didn’t go according to plan. The only doubles pair to continue on to the next round was that comprised of Blaga Delic and Lili Fekete. The duo defeated Cal Poly’s Abigail Bacharach and Grace Olyphant.

On day two Nevada’s singles competitors flourished once again. Both Gorbacheva and Huchet advanced to the semifinals in their singles brackets. In Gorbacheva’s first collegiate tournament, she went beyond expectations. Gorbacheva won her second round through retirement and Huchet was unstoppable in her match against Sacramento State’s Caro Chemyatski.

On the doubles side of the invitational, day two did not fair well for Delic and Fekete. The pair was able to take their first match of the day against Amber DelRosario and Sarina Chhabra from the University of San Francisco but lost to another San Francisco team 8-4 shortly after. Gorbacheva also performed in the blue doubles consolation bracket, where her and teammate Marta Ruedas defeated the BYU team made up of Madeline Almeida and Samantha Smith.

During the final day of singles play Huchet solidified her undefeated streak, defeating Santa Clara’s DelCarmen in just two sets. Gorbacheva won the blue doubles consolation bracket with Ruedas. Gorbacheva made it all the way to the semifinals for the Gold Singles bracket until she lost to Fresno State’s Juliane Triebe.

However, Nevada did win out in round robin singles action as Delic won in two sets against Sac State’s Valeria Garcia. Ruedas got a win against Cal’s own Audrey Mayer and Maria Tatarnikova rounded off the Nevada wins with a victory over Amber Del Rosario from USF.

Herrero heads to Pacific Palisades this week to partake in the ITA Women’s All-American Championship.