College is about expanding your horizons—learning new things and pushing the limits, creating memories to last a lifetime. What better way to do that than to study abroad in the country of your dreams? The University Studies Abroad Consortium (USAC) has been helping make students’ travel dreams come true for more than 30 years. The University of

Nevada, Reno, is actually USAC’s host university. This means UNR

students are lucky enough to have on-site staff members and study abroad experts to help answer any questions they may have!

USAC offers programs in 27 different countries, with over 52 cities worldwide to choose from. Whether you hope to focus on learning a new language, want to experience a fascinating new culture, explore small towns or bustling cities, USAC has something for you. With financial aid and scholarships, your dream of studying abroad is more attainable than ever.

Deadlines are quickly approaching to apply for upcoming Spring Programs. General applications for the majority of programs are due by Wednesday, Nov. 1, including applications for most scholarships. The Sagebrush is here to help you get one step closer to becoming a more worldly student. This is News You Can Use with a guide to applying for study abroad.

Picking a Program

Picking a program may be the hardest decision for a potential study abroad student. There is a lot more to consider than just the country you will call home for a semester. USAC offers programs in many great cities within each country, all with their own perks. Do you want to be near the ocean? Maybe in the mountains or a large city? Within most countries, there are choices to suit whatever your preference is. USAC’s website has an interactive program search to help students find programs that offer classes within their major or minor.

Most countries also offer intensive language courses, like USAC’s newest program in Montevideo, Uruguay. There is no better way to learn a new language, but if that is not your thing, USAC offers courses in English in all countries. Many program sites also offer internships, volunteer opportunities and field studies specific to each place. There are even fun extracurricular classes you can take to delve deeper into the culture of your host country: surfing, cooking or even dancing.

For every course you take and pass while abroad, you will receive credit from your home university.

Students can also choose to either stay with other international students or a host family abroad.

Starting the Application Process

The first step to applying to study abroad is to complete the USAC application online. This is a basic form, with general information about the student, their credits and a short personal statement.

After one to three business days, an email should find its way into your inbox confirming submission. The email gives you access to a USAC Student Gateway account with further instructions to complete the full application process, which is specific to the program location.

Approvals are on a rolling, first-come/first-served basis for qualified applicants. Some programs may fill prior to application deadlines, so students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible!

Eligibility

Almost any UNR student is eligible to study abroad. If you are at least 18 years old, have a minimum 2.5 GPA and have college or university credits equal to at least one full semester than you are well on your way.

Of course, you must also have good academic, conduct and community standing to be eligible, and a passion for studying abroad is a plus!

Scholarships and Financial Aid

Are you worried that studying abroad may be a little out of your budget? Don’t let money stop you. Most USAC programs are similar in price to a normal semester at UNR. Along with the financial aid and scholarships you may already receive from the university, there are a number of extra scholarships specifically for studying abroad.

A full list of scholarships can be found on the USAC blog.

To speak with a USAC Program Advisor or Peer Advisor, you can call the USAC Central Office at 1-866-404-USAC or email them. USAC’s website also has all the information you need with FAQs, pictures, and course information.

Emily Fisher can be reached at efisher@sagebrush.unr and on twitter @NevadaSagebrush.