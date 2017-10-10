PUBLIC COMMENT

Counseling services adds appointments after shooting

A representative from Counseling Services at the University of Nevada, Reno, presented to the Senate on Wednesday. ASUN asked Counseling Services to be there to provide information on things the department could do for students in wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Counseling Services has added more walk-in appointments so students who are seeking help after the shooting can receive the counseling they want. Appointments can be made for on-going counseling. They provide free counseling services—group and individual— to all students.

Counseling Services is located in the Pennington Student Achievement Center in room 420 and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also have an on-call phone for services after hours.

REPORTS

Pack Internship Grant Program applications open

ASUN Vice President Sebastian Atienza reminded the Senate that applications for the Pack Internship Grant Program are open and close on Monday, Nov. 6. The program offers more than 50 internships to students with local businesses every spring semester and pays them with the money from the grant. They pay each student $12 per hour for up to 120 hours at the internship.

Students can apply on the Handshake website for as many internships as they wish. Applicants must be an undergraduate student enrolled in at least 15 credits with a 2.75 or better GPA.

The next information sessions will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Pennington Student Achievement Center room 114. The first session will be from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the second session will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

APPOINTMENTS

Department of Diversity and Inclusion makes first hires

Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Precious Gbenjo, nominated Hannah Nagy for the position of Assistant Director, Ayanna Releford for Commissioner of Programs and Events and Ivy Tesfay for Commissioner of Social Justice and Policy.

They were all approved by the senate.

Director of Campus Wellness Approved

ASUN President Noah Teixeira nominated Dahlia Henderson to be the Director of Campus Wellness. Henderson is a former ASUN senator and worked at Lombardi Recreation Center.

Henderson said she looks to improve the physical, mental and emotional health of the student body. Henderson was approved by the senate.

Madeline Purdue can be reached at mpurdue@sagebrush.unr and on twitter @madelinepurdue.