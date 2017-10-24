INTERNATIONAL: TYPHOON LAN MAKES LANDFALL IN JAPAN

On Monday, Typhoon Lan struck on the southern coast of Japan killing two people and injuring many others.

CNN reports that the storm brought forward dangerous winds up to 100 mph and threats of major flooding and mudslides. Police officials told CNN a resident of Fukuoka died when falling construction scaffolding struck him.

CNN’s meteorologist Matt Daniel labeled the typhoon as a Category 2 storm that has prompted thousands to evacuate their homes. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported that approximately 2.2 million homes were under advisory for evacuation.

According to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink, Typhoon Lan’s cloud field is larger than Japan causing heavy rainfall and violent winds. Japan Meteorological Agency reports that more than 500 millimeters of rainfall have already been recorded in several parts of Japan.

NATIONAL: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PREPARES FOR MORE WILDFIRES

Southern California is facing triple-digit temperatures that issued red flag warnings across the area. According to forecasters, hot and gusty winds have created “critical fire weather conditions” that pose a threat to creating rapidly spreading wildfires.

The National Weather Service warned residents to be on the watch for fire weather stretching from San Diego to Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties up until Wednesday evening. Triple-digit weather on Monday and Tuesday could also break records in certain counties.

“We’re going into an exceptionally hot stretch of weather coming up over the next several days,” Frank Giannasca, a senior meteorologist for The Weather Channel said.

Firefighters are already facing the flames when a brush fire spread through 50 acres of land near Palm Springs on Monday. Cal Fire reports that more than 200 firefighters, three helicopters, and four air tankers worked together to contain the fire.

LOCAL: PARENTS URGE WASHOE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT TO CHANGE LICE CODES

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will discuss the current regulation of students infected with lice. Lice are parasites that attach to human hair and feed on the blood of their hosts.

Current WCSD procedures allow students to participate in regular school activities, ride the school bus, and travel on field trips whether they are treated for lice or not. According to the RGJ, the district claims that the procedure follows the recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control, The American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Association of School Nurses.

The RGJ spoke with Reno mom Sara Kopp who started a petition to change the current procedures in order to enforce a strict set of codes. This comes after having to treat her daughter about 15 times during that last school year. Kopp claims that her daughter was infected by other students that had lice and were permitted to attend school.

According to the agenda created for the upcoming meeting, lice will be discussed but no action is set to take place.

“While lice are a significant nuisance, the WCSD must ensure equal access for all students,” the agenda said.

Karolina Rivas