REPORTS

Teixeira condemns swastika graffiti

President Noah Teixeira was not in attendance this week due to midterm conflicts but sent his report via letter for Speaker Hannah Jackson to read. In the letter, he condemned the recent tagging of the Church Fine Arts Building stairwell with swastikas. He called for UNR to review camera footage of the stairwell to find the person or people responsible. He also is working on planning more diversity events on campus.

Bradley encourages students to apply for Elect Her

Chief of Staff Carissa Bradley asked the senators to reach out to possible student leaders to apply for ElectHer, a daylong conference that focuses on preparing women to run for leadership positions; however, both male and female students are welcome to apply. ElectHer is on Saturday, Nov. 18. Applications can be found at http://www.nevadaasun.com/elect-her/ and are due Monday, Nov. 6.

Jackson awards Senator of the Week

Speaker Jackson started an award to recognize a senator each week for their accomplishments. She recognized Senator Justin Kuykendall from the College of Business. She said he hit the ground running as soon as he was elected, and has high standards for himself and the people he works with.

LEGISLATION

Director of Programming censured

Mia Kinel, Director of Programming, was censured by the senate for spending money without approval.

According to the censure, “$12,000 was spent without formal approval by the Department of Event Programming for the Biggest Little Festival” and “$10,000 was spent without formal approval by the Department of Event Programming for speaker Shaun King”. ASUN organizations that “receive funds from the activities and programs portions of student fees” must submit a budget request form when spending money on events.

Qualifications for ASUN Interns clarified

The senate passed SB 85 that clarified the qualifications for incoming ASUN interns. Originally, the position required the interns to be hired with and maintain a 2.75 university grade point average. However, this created confusion whether incoming freshmen who do not have a university GPA yet could become ASUN interns. It was clarified that “incoming freshman who do not currently have a University GPA in their first semester” did not have to meet this requirement to become an intern. They must maintain the set GPA after the end of the fall semester.