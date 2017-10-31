“Monster Mash” Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers
“I Put a Spell on You” Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
“This is Halloween” Nightmare Before Christmas
“Psycho Killer” Talking Heads
“Superstition” Stevie Wonder
“Thriller” Michael Jackson
“Ghostbusters” Ray Parker, Jr.
“A Nightmare On My Street” DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
“Somebody’s Watching Me” Rockwell
“(Don’t Fear) the Reaper” Blue Oyster Cult
“People are Strange” The Doors
“Abracadabra” The Steve Miller Band
“Time Warp” Rocky Horror Picture Show
“Werewolf Bar Mitzvah” Tracey Morgan
“I Want Candy” Bow Wow Wow
No Comment