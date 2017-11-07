A woman in her mid-20’s was rescued by firefighters after being trapped underneath a Regional Transportation Commission bus Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Authorities first responded to a report of a crash on N. Virginia Street, across the street from the E. L. Wiegand Fitness Center at the University of Nevada, Reno.

News 4 reported that a fire official confirmed on the scene that a woman was trapped under a bus for several minutes. She was rescued after the fire department lifted the front part of the bus and remained conscious as she was transported to the hospital.

It is unknown whether she sustained any injuries or what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Nevada Sagebrush for more updates.

