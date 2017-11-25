The Nevada Wolf Pack won a close one at home today to keep the Fr emont Cannon blue. As Charles Barkley said when asked who would win between the gators and Florida state, “It’s just two ugly girls fighting between each other.” UNLV’s bowl hopes were ruined today with the loss to Nevada, as the Pack played homewrecker, ending Norvell’s inaugural season on a high note.

Nevada VS UNLV

Opening drive featured Ty Gangi pushing it down the field with the offensive unit, ending with a connection to Pack standout receiv

er Wyatt Demps for a score. The Pack’s extra point attempt was blocked putting them up by six.

0-6 Nevada

UNLV’s following possession was short lived after the Rebel’s quarterback Armani Rogers fumbled the football. Nevada failed to make the turnover turn into points, with Kelton Moore being stuffed on every down, and Jaxson Kincaide putting the Pack in a deeper hole after throwing a frustration punch on a blown up halfback sweep.

The Rebels started off their second drive hot, with two quick connections from Armani Rogers to Darren Woods Jr. UNLV then used some trickery to get a huge gain on a reverse jet sweep. The drive ended with Rogers scrambling into the end zone for a touchdown. Three Nevada defenders were around Rogers but failed to bring him down.

7-6 UNLV

Nevada’s offense stepped back onto the field and looked to be stringing together a host of plays for what appeared to be an inevitable touchdown drive. Just as soon as the crowd was electrified by a pass from Gangi to Demps, where Demps made three Rebel defenders miss, Demps fumbled the ball while being taken down to the ground.

UNLV started its next offensive possession with optimal field position. But after only putting together one first down play, Nevada held UNLV to just a field goal.

10-6 UNLV

The Pack’s following possession was a three-and-out. The Rebels then put together another long drive mainly on the shoulders of Rebel back Lexington Thomas. After a hard fought third and one conversion from UNLV back Xzaviar

Campbell, the Rebels were held to another field goal.

13-6 UNLV

Nevada went into its two-minute offense, with the second quarter coming to a close quickly. With two time outs on tap, the Pack wasn’t too worried about the clock, as the team kept handing the ball to Moore and Moore kept ripping off huge gains with the draw play. Even with the impressive momentum, Nevada wasn’t able to cap off the drive with a touchdown, settling for a field goal.

13-9 UNLV

2nd Half

UNLV starts the second half with the ball. Most of the yards on this drive came from Rogers making plays with his feet. UNLV is forced to take yet another field goal.

16-9 UNLV

Nevada goes three-and-out after Demps recovers the McLane Mannix fumble.

The Rebels begin moving down the field with a purpose, starting the drive with Rogers connecting with Brandon Presley for a 27-yard gain, and a picture perfect high point catch. The Rebels then found themselves at third and inches. Rogers got stuffed attempting to pick up the first. Rebel head coach Tony Sanchez refused to take the field goal. Rebel running back Thomas gets stopped behind the line of scrimmage and UNLV turns the ball over on downs.

The Wolf Pack has the momentum moving in its favor now. Moore starts the drive with a couple of carries and Nevada’s first, first down of the half. Gangi then connects to Mannix to put the pack at its own 43. Nevada runs a reverse jet sweep, but Andrew Celis pulls up before crossing the line of scrimmage, throwing the ball to an open Mannix on the side line to get to the Rebel’s 27. After a couple more plays, the Pack gets into the red zone. Following a near interception after the ball was thrown into triple coverage, Gangi puts the ball into the end zone with a toss to Trevion Armstrong to tie up the score.

16-16

UNLV goes three-and-out after an incompletion, broken play and sack from the Nevada defense.

Mannix helps Nevada start off with amazing field position after a 42-yard punt return. Nevada gets into a third down and short position. Moore can’t pick up the yardage, putting the pack at fourth and one. Norvell decides to go for it, runs wild cat with Moore and Moore gets swallowed up in the backfield for a turnover on downs.

UNLV suffers another three-and-out

Gangi opens up this drive with two huge passes to Celis. Moore than picks up another first down for Nevada. Nevada finds itself in a third and goal position, and shoves the ball into the promised land on the ground with Moore, as he records his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

16-23 Nevada

With Nevada up for the first time in the game since the first few minutes of the first quarter, all momentum was against the Rebels. Rogers and the Rebels got into an early third and short position. They failed to convert on third down, but Rogers was able to get across the first down line with a QB sneak on fourth and short. Rogers then picked up a couple of first downs. One through the air to Darren Woods Jr. and the next on the ground after running over Nevada defensive back Elijah Moody. UNLV then found itself in a fourth and short position once again, but Rogers overthrew Woods Jr. closing the book on another chapter of the storied UNLV, University of Nevada rivalry.

The Pack ends the season 3-9, going .500 at home. Although it wasn’t a noteworthy season for Nevada by any means, the team can only go up from here. The best part about the UNLV win is the defense played its best game all season, which gives fans hope for what is to come.

FINAL 23-16 Nevadafr