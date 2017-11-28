The Reno Bike Project has moved its store, and is now located a mere 11 minutes away from the University of Nevada, Reno, at 216 Grove St. The Reno Bike Project is committed to providing a welcoming and helpful environment to anyone who walks through the door.

It is all about inclusion. The Reno Bike Project supports the ideology that everybody, no matter what demographic, has a right to enjoy the liberty of a bicycle. It has been a part of the Reno community for 11 years now, and the people there are still as passionate about Reno’s bike scene as when they began.

They provide two options. Bikes that have been newly refurbished and are ready to go or a more hands-on experience. Individuals can fix their bikes in the workspace provided if they choose to. With a floating rate of $4 to $10, their mission focuses on affordable pricing for anyone wanting to learn how to fix their bikes. Even though they moved farther away from the university, they are excited to debut their new location and are ready to continue to help the community.

Raymond Eliot, the assistant manager, emphasized that their new location will not hamper their ability to connect with the community.

“We provide really low-cost repair and education services. The biggest thing we provide is our public workstations.”

At the workstations, riders will have access to tools, workers that are happy to help and the best-used parts for bikes. Eliot assured that everyone is eager to help and willing to try their best to ensure each customer starts their cycling experience on the right foot.

The Reno Bike Project educates the public on a new skill and allows for riders to become comfortable with their bike. They want people to be able to fix anything on their bike because they were the ones who put it there. They don’t repair bikes because they teach riders how to fix them instead.

They also provide volunteer opportunities for students that need volunteer hours.

“Volunteering is the main way that college students get involved down here,” said Genevieve Parker, program director at the Reno Bike Project.

Eliot recommends riding a bike to and from school to save time by not having to walk separately to class from a parking spot.

“The university is actually very accessible by bike,” Eliot said. “It makes getting across campus really easy.”

Eliot attended the university, and for four years he almost exclusively rode a bike.

The Reno Bike Project has been a crucial part of this community in helping provide a means of transportation to everyone no matter their price range. Whether individuals want a bike that is ready to hit the road or one that requires a little more work, the Reno Bike Project has something for everyone.

Kody Kitchener can be reached at mpurdue@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.