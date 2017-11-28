Update 9:10 p.m.:

Deputy Police Chief Tom Robinson said a suspect is dead after sustaining injuries while engaging with police during a shooting at the Montage Apartments on Tuesday night in Downtown Reno.

Update 8:30 p.m.:

Police have detained a male suspect at the Montage Apartments after reports of an active shooter were confirmed around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The suspect was shooting out of an 8th floor apartment, firing onto Sierra St. It is unclear whether he was trying to hit someone or something.

Deputy Chief Tom Robinson of the Reno Police told the Reno Gazette-Journal officers breached the 8th floor apartment to engage with the shooter. Robinson originally said the shooter — who has been described as a young adult in his mid-to-late 20s — did not receive life-threatening injuries, but was shot. There are reports of one other person being injured in the hand.

Suspect in the shooting in downtown is detained. Thankfully no reports of injuries to citizens or officers or deputies. — Reno Police (@RenoPolice) November 29, 2017

Robinson said mental health may have been a factor, as radio chatter indicated the shooter may have been seeing things.

Police say there were no injuries. The suspect had one hostage in the apartment with him. She is unharmed, though her relationship with the shooter is unclear.

It is also unclear whether the shooter or hostage were residents of the Montage Apartments.

The block of 2nd Street, Sierra St., 4th St. and Commercial Row will remain closed until further notice. Pedestrians are being let out of hotels, where they were told to stay during the shooting.

No further threat downtown. Please continue to avoid the area while first responders continue on scene. Thank you for your cooperation. — Reno Police (@RenoPolice) November 29, 2017

Original Story:

The Reno Police Department has confirmed reports of an active shooter in Downtown Reno that began on Tuesday night around 7 p.m. There have not been any confirmed injuries or deaths.

Reports of a possible active shooter on Downtown Reno. Please avoid the area. No confirmed injuries. — Reno Police (@RenoPolice) November 29, 2017

Police have closed the block of 2nd Street, Sierra St., 4th St. and Commercial Row while they investigate the shooting reportedly at the Montage Apartments at 255 N Sierra St.

According to a resident of the Montage Apartments who spoke to KTVN Channel 2, they are being asked to stay inside and lock their doors. Police are also keeping people from leaving nearby casinos for safety purposes.

Channel 4’s Ben Margiott, who is on scene, tweeted that the shooter is firing from an elevated position in the apartments. He also tweeted that he’s heard at least six gun shots since being on scene.

BREAKING: Police confirm active shooter situation. Shooter was firing from an elevated position in the Montage in downtown Reno — Benjamin Margiott (@BenMargiott) November 29, 2017

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that police are using their vehicles as shields as they point assault weapons at the apartment building.

The university’s Campus Escort service has cancelled any trips to the downtown area because of the shooting.

Campus Escort has suspended rides to downtown Reno until further notice due to a reported active shooter. — ASUN (@NevadaASUN) November 29, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back with the Nevada Sagebrush for more updates.

Madeline Purdue can be reached at mpurdue@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @madelinepurdue.