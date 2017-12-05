INTERNATIONAL: Honduras Election Recount

Honduras has started its official recount of votes for their unresolved presidential election on Nov. 26. According to CNN, voting ballots from around 1,000 voting precincts showed irregularities after the electoral commission’s voting system shutdown on Wednesday during the count.

CNN has also reported that presidential candidate and prominent TV star Salvador Nasralla accused incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez of the shutdown of being part of an attempt by the government to manipulate the vote. Nasralla told CNN that he would only accept the results if 5,000 precincts were reviewed.

“We feel that the Honduran people, as we said yesterday, deserve a result, and that result cannot be stopped or be in the hands of any presidential candidate or any party,” David Matamoros, president of the electoral commission, Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), said in a press conference Sunday.

NATIONAL: Trump Endorses Embattled Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore

In a tweet on Monday, President Trump endorsed Republican Senate nominee of Alabama Roy Moore, who has recently been accused of multiple accounts of sexual misconduct.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” President Trump said in a tweet. “We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!”

Trump’s tweet comes after weeks of no support for the Alabama Senate nominee due to multiple cases accusing Moore of sexual misconduct. According to BuzzFeed News, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said that after Trump’s tweet a “positive call” was made with Moore.

LOCAL: Three Officers Put on Paid Leave After Montage Shooting

News4 has reported that three officers involved in the active shooting at The Montage in downtown Reno have been placed on paid leave, per the city’s officer-involved shooting protocol.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday and officials identified the gunman as 30-year-old Lucas Stone. Stone had held a woman hostage and in a statement released by The Sparks Police Department, investigators believe that Stone acted alone and did not plan the shooting.

Investigators also noted that Stone shot “at subjects that did not exist” from inside the unit at The Montage. Sparks Police Lt. Michael Keating said in a statement that two officers fired their weapons at the gunman and a third officer shot at Stone after a SWAT team entered the room where the woman was being held hostage, Stone was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

