Nevada Women’s Basketball came into the 2017-18 season with motivation and grit, stacked with experienced veteran players and promising rookies. Led by senior T Moe, the women put up a dominating 11-5 home record. With a 14-11 regular season record, they went into the Mountain West Tournament as the seventh seed.

In a thrilling opening round of the Mountain West Tournament, Nevada Women’s Basketball overcame a deficit in the fourth quarter against 10th seeded San Diego State Aztecs. In the fourth quarter, Wolf Pack veteran T Moe hit a collegiate milestone becoming only the 13th player in program history to surpass 1,000 points. With the game heating up, this didn’t slow Moe down. She knocked down a career-high 29 points, draining 7-15 from the field and 3-5 from downtown. Moe had help from the rest of the Pack, with four other players shooting in the double digits. Teige Zeller had 17, AJ Cephas had 12, and Jade Redmon and Camariah King both had 10. The game went into OT where Nevada pulled away from the Aztecs, outscoring their opponent 17-6. The final score was 95-84 to move onto the next round against a long-time instate rival.

Nevada took on the 2nd seeded UNLV Rebels in the quarterfinals on the tournament. If you thought opening round OT was exciting, no one was prepared for this double OT contest on March 6. Nevada grinded in regulation to tie the Rebels in the 4th quarter. Nevada put up 21 points in the fourth to send the game to OT, shooting at a phenomenal 57.1% from the field. Both teams put seven on the scoreboard to continue into 2OT. After quick fouls by UNLV, Nevada was sent to the line making every free throw. To end the game, Terae Briggs shot two free throws with five seconds left. Nevada accomplished a huge upset for the first time against UNLV. Nothing beats winning against UNLV twice in one season.

The women moved on to the semifinals against a tough third seeded Wyoming team. Nevada put on a dominating performance, outscoring Wyoming in every quarter except the 4th quarter by a margin of two points. T Moe posted for 17, Teige Zeller for 16, and Camariah King for 11 to lead the team. As the final seconds of the clock winded down, Nevada’s bench went crazy. This win would be their fifth in a row. Nevada lead the majority of the game to advance to the Mountain West Championship game for the first time in the history of the program. If you knock out the second and third seed, why not go for the first too?

In the championship game against Boise on March 9, Nevada Fell 62-60 from a buzzer beating layup. In the finish, Nevada women played strong and hard each minute until the last second. Star players Zeller, Redmon and Moe all scored in the double digits. In the heartbreaking loss, Nevada will now wait to see if they qualify for the NCAA tournament in the next couple of days.

Although Nevada women did not win the title, they played an incredible and tough season, becoming the first team to make an appearance at the Mountain West Championship game. Vets and rookies came together to play the best basketball since the 2013-14 team to finish the season with a 17-16 record.