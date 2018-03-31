Since performing in California and Virginia City, Reno native and singer/songwriter Nick Eng returns to the Holland Project to open up for pop singer BOYO on April 3.

“I’m excited [to open for BOYO],” Eng said. “It’s going to be a good show, a good fit for everyone. They will be clicked in the pop feel.”

Eng’s nostalgic and groovy sound distinguishes him from other pop singers. In January, the 21-year-old music artist released his debut self-titled album, “Nick Eng.” Incorporating influences from The Beatles and other artists from the 60s, 70s and 80s, he has created a musical identity for himself.

“I strive for a genetic interest of mine, that era, it just naturally came out in the first effort, so i thought it’d be best to go with what I know best,” Eng said. “It sounds new to people, but it’s something that has already done. I’m just reinventing it.”

For as long as Eng can remember, 60s music has been in his blood. From growing up listening to The Beatles and The Monkeys to imitating Elvis, the era has made a major impact on his life.

“The style and image is always gonna stick with me,” Eng says. “There will always be hinges of 60s, 70s, and 80s in my music and style because it’s embedded in my subconscious.”

For Eng, music was a way to break out of his shell. Growing up, the music artist was timid and struggled socially. He reflects on how performing helped him gain self-confidence.

“Performing came from a want for attention,” Eng says. “When you perform, you’re like a character on stage. You can shed your persona and be who you want. It gave me the ability and confidence be less of a wallflower and propelled me socially. Everyone needs something like that. With creative individuals there’s a natural introversion that comes with the mindset.”

On the side, Eng is studying Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. Although he is working toward a degree, he has already found a career through music. Despite his success, Eng describes the criticism that he has encounter through making the decision to turn his passion into a career.

“There’s a stigma that follows a working musician like ‘Wow, you’ve signed up to be a bum your whole life because it’s not steady and a lot riskier,’” Eng says. “People don’t understand how hard it is and how hard we work to make it professional. We make a living out of it.”

Eng hopes to have his next album recorded and released by the end of this year. In the future, he wants to go on tour with his band, which formed in fall 2017. The BOYO concert will be the band’s first time performing at the Holland Project.

Regardless of the path that the young music artist takes, he says his craft will stick with him forever. He advises that if one has a passion, he or she should follow it and do his or her best.

“[Music] will always be a part of my personal and professional life no matter what I do. I can’t imagine doing something that doesn’t involve musical creativity or sharing it with other people. At the end of the day, you just got to do.”

Visit the Holland Project website for tickets and more information on the concert.