The last Senate meeting of the 85th session of the Associated Students was held on Wednesday, April 11. The convening of the 86th session will occur on Wednesday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m. in Ballroom C in the Joe Crowley Student Union.

REPORTS

Senate nixes tuition increase resolution

Speaker Hannah Jackson started the meeting by announcing the Senate would not be discussing a resolution on a potential tuition increase by the Board of Regents for all Nevada System of Higher Education institutions. The proposed resolution did not support the increase of tuition, however, President Noah Teixeira said the resolution was withdrawn because it is a “non-issue”. Jackson, also the ASUN president-elect, will be attending the next Board of Regents meeting to ask them to follow a their policy that states they should increase tuition at the inflation index — currently 3.7 percent.

LEGISLATION

President, Vice President and Speaker duties updated

The duties of the ASUN president, vice president and speaker of the senate were updated to reflect their duties to attend University Leadership Alliance meetings. The ULA was formed this semester so the governing bodies of the university could discuss solutions to issues directly affecting the university. The first meeting centered around diversity issues on campus.

Resolution passes in favor of Democracy Plaza

The Senate passed a bill in favor of creating a place specifically designated for students to express their first amendment rights — Democracy Plaza. The plaza would be in front of the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center. The plaza would be paid for by ASUN and the university. It would be marked by a granite slab with the name and purpose of the plaza — to encourage students to participate in democracy and keep their student government accountable. The 83rd session of ASUN passed legislation officially naming the area Democracy Plaza, but there has not been a sign to designate the area for the use it is intended for.

“[The] University has always created an environment for raising challenging questions and the discussion of significant issues, and this structure would signal to the students that we at the University value their free speech,” states the bill, which was passed.

Life Skill and Financial Literacy course encouraged

Sens. Cammie and Cynthia Lee introduced legislation to introduce a basic-level Life Skill and Financial Literacy course that would teach investing, negotiating, resume building and more. In discussion, Sen. Cammie Lee said there were already classes of this kind, but they are not available to all students and require prerequisites. The resolution encourages the university to create the course, and it passed unanimously.

