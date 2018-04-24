INTERNATIONAL: NORTH KOREA SUSPENDS NUCLEAR TESTING

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced earlier this week that the country plans to suspend nuclear testing next month, North Korean news outlet Korean Central News Agency reports.

According to ABC News, Un announced that North Korea will “no longer need any nuclear tests, mid and long and ICBM rocket tests.” Un also announced that the country will be shutting down Poongye-ri, a nuclear test site in North Korea that conducted multiple underground tests.

In a pair of tweets, President Donald Trump praised Un’s decision as “very good news for North Korea and the World.”

NATIONAL: FOUR SHOT TO DEATH AT WAFFLE HOUSE NEAR NASHVILLE

On Sunday, April 22, a man opened fire at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee shooting six people and killing four.

Officials have identified the gunman as 29-year-old Travis Reinking who is suspected to be from Morton, Illinois but currently lives in Tennessee. According to witnesses, Reinking stood naked from the waist down when he opened fire with an assault-style rifle. Police say that 29-year-old James Shaw Jr. was in the restaurant when the shooting took place and was able to take the rifle away from Reinking before he bolted from the scene.

After a continuous manhunt, Reinking was placed into custody on Monday. His motive remains unclear.

LOCAL: HIGH LEVELS OF RADIOACTIVE GAS COLLECTED FROM RENO LIBRARY

The Washoe County library on Center Street tested positive for high levels of a radioactive gas known as radon, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports.

Radon is odorless, colorless, and has been linked to causing lung cancer if exposed to the gas for a prolonged amount of time.

In February, Washoe County, in partnership with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, were conducted tests at the library that resulted in levels of radon anywhere from 13 to 67.8 picocuries per liter of radioactive gas.

“We are trying to do the right thing,” director the community services division, said Eric Crump, told the RGJ. “Radon, from everything that I’ve looked at, is a long-term exposure (danger). It’s not an immediate threat for people coming and visiting the library.”

