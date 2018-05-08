May has commenced which means the University of Nevada is getting ready for graduation on “Mother
Quad,” tanning on the beach in Tahoe and complaining about how hot Reno is. This year, summer has
come with a vengeance and is intent on destroying anything in its path.
Reno weather has always been erratic. It’s one of the only places where you can leave your house in a
sweatshirt to combat the morning low of 47 degrees, only to strip down to nearly nothing when it reaches
75 by noon. In April the highest temperature was 84 degrees while the low was 52 degrees, leaving 32
degrees of unpredictability in between.
Not to be outdone, May has hit the low 80s and isn’t declining anytime soon. Even with the steamy
temperatures, don’t be the person to complain about how hot it is when it’s 75 degrees. Until it reaches 95
degrees, keep your mouth shut.
The people that complain about the Reno weather are the same people who go from their air conditioned
apartment to their air conditioned car into an air conditioned store. These people are outside for a
cumulative 5 minutes, but still feel the need to stress how 78 degrees feels like they are suffering a
blistering death on the face of the sun.
Most of these grievances come from people that refuse to remove their Patagonia fleece in mid June
because it takes away from their image of being a wealthy outdoorsman. If you dress for the weather, you
won’t have a reason to complain.
Take the time to switch your wardrobe from winter to summer. Wear every sundress and tank top to your
heart’s content. Wear the shorts and skirts you’ve been saving since Charlotte Russe had a summer sale in
the middle of January. When you plan to be in the sun, take ice water in your overpriced Hydro Flask and
use the bottle for what it’s intended for. Use sunglasses, hats, anything to alleviate the “pain” of the
weather being a little toasty. If the length of your bottoms goes past your knees, you aren’t dressed for
summer in Reno.
We, the people of Reno, have nothing to yell about. Global warming is happening and it’s unfortunate.
But even with rising temperatures in mind, our “scalding” 80 degree weather doesn’t compare to the
temperatures around the globe. A weather station in the city of Nawabshah, Pakistan reached 122.4
degrees Fahrenheit on Monday while our southern neighbors in Las Vegas are dealing with 100 degree
temperatures through the next week. While 80 degrees might be warm for Reno standards, it doesn’t
warrant constant complaints.
This serves as a friendly reminder to move chocolate bars out of direct sunlight, crack a window to let the
heat out, and to take your children — furry and human — out of the damn car. Be smarter than the heat,
and you’ll survive the summer.
Jacey Gonzalez studies Journalism. She can be reached at rsuppe@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.
