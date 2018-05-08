After a successful weekend at home playing in Christina M. Hixson Softball Park, the Nevada Wolf Pack took on Utah Valley, winning two games out of their three-game series. Nevada softball has aggregated a record of 22-24 and a conference record of 9-11.

NEVADA V.S. UTAH VALLEY

MAY 5, 12:00 P.M.

Saturday, May 5, marked the start of Nevada’s three-game series with Utah Valley and the first game in the team’s doubleheader. Utah Valley opened up the scoring early with a run in the first inning by junior Brianna Moeller. The Pack quickly answered this run with a run of their own in the bottom of the second scored by Jessica Sellers.

All knotted up at one going into the third-inning, Utah Valley pulled away to a slight 3-2 lead over the Wolf Pack after scoring two runs in the third, compared to Nevada’s lone run batted in by Sellers. Nevada would fail to score a single run for the following four innings, losing to the Wolverines, 4-2 for the first game of the series.

MAY 5, 2:30 P.M.

Just roughly an hour after their first game, Nevada and Utah Valley squared off once again to attempt to settle which team had the competitive edge over the other. Just as the first game started, Utah Valley got on the board first during the first inning as Lyndsay Steverson hit a huge homerun batting herself in, as well as her teammate Peyton Angulo, putting the team up 2-0 on the Wolf Pack.

Nevada struggled to find its footing during the first two-innings, failing to score a single run. While Nevada did struggle on offense early, the team buckled down defensively. The only points Nevada allowed the Wolverines to put on the board came during the first inning. Nevada went on to score three runs in the third, and one run in both the fifth and sixth innings, helping Nevada even the series at one apiece after a 5-2 win in the last game of their doubleheader.

MAY 6, 12:00 P.M.

With the series sitting at a stalemate, neither Nevada nor Utah Valley could predict who would win the final game of the series and earn bragging rights.

This time around the Wolf Pack got on the board initially during the bottom of the first with a run by Sadaria McAlister. That run would be the lone run in the game between both teams until the bottom of the sixth, where Nevada put up three runs. Utah Valley had one inning to attempt to make-up their four-point deficit but failed to put a single run up. Nevada won the game 4-0, ultimately giving them the series win.

The Wolf Pack ends the season on a long home-stand with one game against San Jose State today at 1 p.m. and a three-game series against Fresno State from May 10 to May 12.