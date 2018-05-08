International: Venezuela faces AIDS crisis

The Warao population of Venezuela has been facing an AIDS crisis in the Orinoco Delta in recent years. In a settlement of only about 200 people, 40 have died from AIDS and HIV related deaths in the past several years.

The outbreak is causing people to worry whether or not the Warao — the primary indigenous group being affected by the AIDS crisis— will make it. The crisis is particularly alarming as the number of AIDS and HIV related deaths continue to decline worldwide but increase in this particular region.

The crisis may be partly due to a shortage of medicine and medical advancement in the area. According to Jhonatan Rodriguez, president of Venezuelan activist group StopVIH, the Venezuelan’s are already neglected but the Warao stand among the most disadvantaged.

National: One dead after shooting at Tennessee Mall

Four were shot and one is dead after a gunman opened fire at a Nashville mall.

At Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tenn., Justin Golson opened fire after a physical dispute on Thursday. One of the shots hit Demarco Churchwell in the neck.

Churchwell was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died of his injuries shortly after. Golson has been charged with criminal homicide for Churchwell’s death.

Golson’s girlfriend, Alexandria Lavender, is also facing criminal charges in connection with the crime. Police recovered two pistols from Lavender after the shooting took place, one of which was stolen from Davidson County.

Local: Reno Celebrates the big 150

The Biggest Little City is turning 150 on Wednesday, May 9. Reno is throwing an official birthday party to celebrate the milestone.

The celebration is to take place at the Greater Nevada Field in downtown Reno. The festivities will kick off with music, dancing, and cupcakes on the ballpark plaza. The city will also be giving history lessons about how Reno came to be starting at 4 p.m.

Afterward, the Reno Aces will play the Albuquerque Isotopes around 6:30 p.m. Admission to the ballgame and celebration are free. Tickets are available to be picked up in advance at the Children’s Cabinet, Nevada Humane Society, SPCA of Northern Nevada, Western Nevada Supply Showroom, the Eldorado, Silver Legacy, and Harrah’s Reno.