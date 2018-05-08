The University of Nevada, Reno is planning to issue more than 3,000 degrees in the upcoming commencement ceremonies for the Spring 2018 semester — the most the university has ever issued in a single semester.

Between Thursday, May 17 and Saturday, May 19, the university is issuing a total of 3,137 across four ceremonies. The ceremonies focus on different colleges but award certificates to both graduate and undergraduate students.

The increase of degrees given this semester falls in line with the pattern of enrollment the university has seen in recent years. From last spring, the number of degrees issued is up 11 percent. According to the university, the amount of degrees awarded has increased by 50 percent since 2010. The university says this is due to increased enrollment and improved graduation rates.

According to a statement, the grand total of degrees is made up of 2,519 bachelor degrees, 549 advanced degrees, and 69 degrees from the university’s School of Medicine.

The College of Engineering, Orvis School of Nursing and College of Science will kick-off the weekend of commencement on Thursday evening at 5 p.m. On Friday, the College of Business, School of Community Health Sciences, Division of Health Sciences and School of Medicine graduates will receive their degrees at 8 a.m. Later that day, the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and the College of Education will follow at 5 p.m. To round out the commencement, Reynolds School of Journalism and the College of Liberal Arts will receive degrees at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to the ceremonies for individual colleges, the university is also holding ceremonies to honor the diversity of students. These ceremonies include Latinx, Asian American and Pacific Islander, and African Diaspora.