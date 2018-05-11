Nevada Wolf Pack basketball got even stronger on Friday with the long-awaited commitment of Jordan Brown.

Brown, the 31st highest ranked player in the ESPN 100, chose Nevada over Pac-12 powerhouses Arizona and Cal. At 6-foot 10-inches, he could be the final piece of the puzzle for Nevada in their pursuit of a national championship.

Brown — who was a McDonald’s All-American scoring 26 points in the McDonald’s All-American Game and played for Team USA in April’s Nike Hoop Summit — becomes the highest ranked recruit in school history. Brown is likely to be a one-and-done player for coach Eric Musselman and the Wolf Pack, and enter the NBA next year.

Wolf Pack nation celebrated the upcoming arrival of Brown with the social media campaign #riseandshinepack. The hashtag shows coaches, cheerleaders and fans celebrating after waking up to the news of Brown’s commitment.

The only possible downside to Brown’s arrival is that it brings Nevada to a total of the maximum 15 scholarships allowed by the NCAA. Returning to the team are Lindsey Drew and Josh Hall along with four transfers —Tre’shawn Thurman, Nisré Zouzoua, Jazz Johnson, and Corey Henson, who sat out last season. That accounts for six of the scholarships Musselman has available.

Musselman also gained the commitments of two other high school big men in K.J. Hymes and Vincent Lee. Transfers Ehab Amin, guard, and center Trey Porter are eligible to play immediately, and Jalen Harris, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, will have to sit out a year, totaling 11 scholarships. Jordan Brown, Jordan Caroline, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin brings the Pack to 15.

Caroline will most likely return to the Wolf Pack as he is projected by many news outlets to go undrafted if he decides to stay in the draft pool. The return of the ‘Martwins’ is still very much up in the air.

There are three scenarios that can happen when it comes to next year’s roster. One — the Martins both return. Two — only Cody Martin returns. And three — both decide to stay in the draft.

If the twins do return, don’t be surprised if either Hymes, Lee or both decide to change schools. Brown’s addition and Caleb Martin’s return would affect their immediate playing time the most.

The second scenario of just Caleb Martin going to the NBA would mean only one of the big men previously mentioned would leave. The third scenario where both of the Martins leaving means that the Wolf Pack would have to make no other moves, but it would hurt Nevada’s national championship hopes the most.

Musselman has had too many scholarship players before in his time at Nevada, so Wolf Pack fans can trust that he will mold the perfect 15-man roster. Regardless, Nevada has the best problem a team could have — too many good players.

