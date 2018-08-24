Fall classes have resumed once again, which means many students—both new and old—will likely become overwhelmed by the variety of resources on campus that make the University of Nevada, Reno, such a large-scale institution. For this reason, the Joe Crowley Student Union will be hosting an event on Wednesday, Aug. 29, called Camp Crowley, in which students can familiarize themselves with different services offered on campus while enjoying free food and entertainment.

Camp Crowley will be taking place on the Gateway Plaza—or the lawn in front of the Joe—from 6 to 9 p.m. Services in attendance will be ASUN, The Center: Every Student Every Story, the Graduate Student Association, the Center for Student Engagement, the Wolf Card office, UNR Police Department, the Nevada Career Studio, the Wolf Shop, the Welcome Center and LimeBike. An assortment of outdoor games will also be available, such as big jenga, corn hole, spike ball, kanjam and other activities provided by the services in attendance. Entertainment will include live music by The Bergamot and local band Noirre.

The Bergamot, an indie-rock group based in Brooklyn and was founded in 2009 by musical husband-and-wife duo Nathaniel Hoff and Jillian Speece. While the rest of the group often cycles through musicians, other permanent members include Cameron Nagle on drums and Jordan Swartzendruber on bass.

This band has gained national notoriety for their uplifting, positive music and feel-good vibes. Their musical influence stems from the likes of Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Joni Mitchell, The Dave Matthews Band Feist and Ryan Adams.

“It is really fun to create an experience for the listeners, to take them on a journey,” says Hoff. “We feel that they highest calling is the song and the lyrics…We just want to make the listeners lives a little sweeter, more joyful, sad, happy. A true journey-peak and valley.”

The band has been praised by a number of prominent publications such as People Music, Icon Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Daily Record (UK), and even TV programs like CBS and HGTV.

The Bergamot has also opened for a number of famous musicians, yet their favorite experiences so far have been opening for Gavin DeGraw and Young the Giant. Although they’ve also performed this year at the Wanderlust Festival in Squaw Valley, this will be the band’s first time in Reno.

Students interested in seeing The Bergamot perform live, familiarizing themselves with campus resources and eating food and playing fun games should kick off the school year at Camp Crowley. The Joe will also be hosting a football fitness tailgate on Aug. 31, three hours before UNR plays against Portland State. This event will have free food, activities on the lawn and giveaways.

