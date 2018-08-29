The Nevada athletics department has implemented a new clear bag policy for Mackay Stadium. The policy will be in effect for the Wolf Pack football team’s season opener against Portland State Friday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. Although the rule is new to Nevada, professional and collegiate sports stadiums and venues across the country have similar clear bag policies.

The types of bag approved are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags and these bags can not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Clear one gallon plastic storage bags are also acceptable upon entry into the stadium. Large purses are prohibited but small purses 4.5” x 6.5” or smaller are acceptable.

Other bags that are not allowed include backpacks, camera cases, tinted plastic bags, suitcases and other luggage, mesh bags and any other bags larger than the approved 12“ x 6” x 12” limit.

The new policy is meant to make the stadium safer for the fans and players. The policy should make for a more efficient security process as workers no longer need to stop and inspect every bag being brought into the stadium.

Fans are still allowed to bring items such as small cameras, seat backs and blankets—whether they be carried separately or inside of the clear plastic bags. Diaper bags and other medical items will be accepted after being inspected and tagged by security.

Official clear bags are available for purchase at Silver and Blue Outfitters for those needing to find a bag.

