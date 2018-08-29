PUBLIC COMMENT

CENTER FOR STUDENT ENGAGEMENT EXPANDS CAMPUS ESCORT

Center For Student Engagement representatives Amy Koeckes and Helena Farrar attended the Senate meeting to share the expansion of the Campus Escort and Pack Transit services. Campus Escort has been expanded and now provides students with nightly shuttle routes as far north as North Mccarran Boulevard and as far south as East Ninth Street. According to Koeckes and Farrar, nightly shuttle route features a hop-on hop-off shuttle for students following the normal Pack Transit route.

Koeckes and Farrar addressed concerns regarding ADA compliance and disability accessibility. Farrar assured that when calls for a disabled student came in, that call would become the Campus Escort’s top priority.

Koeckes and Farrar explained that the expansion to a night shuttle route would be beneficial in cutting time off the wait time for students using campus escort. Farrar estimated that the wait time could be cut down by as much as two minutes.

PHI GAMMA DELTA COMES TO UNR

Representatives of Phi Gamma Delta attended the meeting to announce the establishment of their fraternity at the University of Nevada, Reno. Both representatives of Phi Gamma Delta, more commonly known as FIJI, were recent graduates who have taken on the responsibility of starting a chapter at the university. The representatives of Phi Gamma Delta shared their plans to table around campus and share their philanthropy with students of the university across the next seven weeks. The representatives also said they were looking to spread their mission with university students by taken potential new members on a retreat to Lake Tahoe.

Phi Gamma Delta was founded on May 1, 1848 at Jefferson College in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. Phi Gamma Delta’s philanthropy partners include United Service Organizations and The Red Cross.

ACCESSIBLE FEMININE HYGIENE

Speaker Pro-Tempore Savannah Hughes announced plans to move forward in the providing of free and affordable feminine hygiene at the university. Speaker Pro-Tempore Hughes said the plan is to bring feminine hygiene products across campus to all women’s bathrooms for university students, faculty and staff. Speaker Pro-Tempore Hughes announced that meetings would be opened to the entire government in the near future to help with the proceedings of the project. However, Speaker Pro-Tempore Hughes and several senators will be heading the development of the free and affordable feminine hygiene

LEGISLATION

S.B.R. PASSED TO ADD SPEAKER PRO-TEMPORE TO 86TH SESSION

The Senate approved Senate Binding Resolution 86 to add the Speaker Pro-Tempore to the 86th session. The Resolution passed unanimously.